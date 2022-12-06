Google's biggest Pixel Feature Drop arrives with free VPN, clear calling, and recorder labels

Google is now rolling out the 12th Feature Drop for its Pixel phones. Dubbed the biggest Pixel Feature Drop of all time, the new software update for eligible Pixel phones brings a horde of new features. The highlighted ones include the free VPN service for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users as a part of the Google One subscription, new recorder speaker labels now that the recorder app can identify different voices, and Clear Calling that suppresses background noise during a call. Also Read - Google is shutting down Duplex on Web: Here’s what happens now

The Pixel Feature Drop is available with Android 13 QPR1 for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. But some features are exclusive to the Pixel 7 duo. One of them is VPN by Google One, which Google announced earlier this year will be free for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 users. This means no matter what type of Google One subscription a Pixel 7 series user has, the VPN will be accessible free of cost. Previously, VPN would become free only with a 2TB or higher subscription. Also Read - Google officially rolls out Android 13 TV: Check details

But there is a catch, especially for Indian Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. Google has noted that the “devices in India and Singapore aren’t eligible.” The devices in Singapore are not supported either, which means Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 users in both India and Singapore will not get the full advantage of owning those devices. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

With the new Feature Drop, Google has added Speaker Labels to the Recorder app. You will need to update the app from the Play Store for the new feature to become available. Now when you record multiple voices, the app can detect individual voices and label them as ‘Speaker 1’ and ‘Speaker 2’ when transcribing instead of a single block of text for all speakers. This feature is available on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.

Google has also rolled out a new feature called Clear Calling. As the name suggests, this functionality, when turned on, helps suppress background noise so your voice sounds clear at the other end. This is similar to Apple’s Phone Noise Cancellation feature, which is available inside Accessibility. And just like Apple’s version, Google’s Clear Calling does not work for VoIP calls, which are calls made using internet apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, and Zoom. The Cough and Snore Detection on the Pixel 7 duo have been improved while also landing on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with this update.

The new update also brings some features for the Pixel Watch. After the update, the Pixel Watch — which is not sold in India — will receive the Fitbit Sleep Profile feature for Premium subscribers. A new Pixel Watch buyer gets the first six months free, but the user will need to pay to continue using benefits after that. Sleep Profile essentially gives a granular graph of your sleep, taking into account aspects such as duration, consistency, and disruption. There is an animal assigned to the user based on their sleep pattern.