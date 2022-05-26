comscore Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details
News

Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details

Mobiles

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to be the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with LTPO and variable refresh up to 120Hz.

google pixel fold

Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details (image for representation)

US-based search engine giant Google was expected to launch its first foldable phone ‘Pixel Fold’ now a new repot has claimed that upcoming foldable Pixel Phone is not coming this year, and the launch has been delayed until next year. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

There have been many predictions around the Pixel Fold, which was expected to be Google’s first ever foldable phone offering in its international markets. In terms of hardware, the Pixel Fold was expected to be the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with LTPO and variable refresh up to 120Hz. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A launched with same Tensor SoC as Pixel 6 Pro: Price, other details here

The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and Chrome OS devices. Also Read - Google’s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

It is suggested that the Google Pixel phone with a folding scenario is expected to get a 7.6-inch screen size, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. While there is no confirmed word on what type of folding system the foldable Pixel will adopt, rumours suggest it can expect to be folded vertically.

The report also suggests that the devices that will come with Samsung OLED displays are most likely to launch this year. If this is to be believed, we can expect the foldable Pixel to arrive by the end of this year, probably at this year’s ‘Made by Google’ event along with the next-gen Pixel 5a or the Pixel 6.

However, other details regarding the foldable Pixel phone remain unknown. Previous leaks suggest that the device could be codenamed ‘Passport.’

Since Google is adopting a mid-range route for its smartphones lately, there are chances that the foldable Pixel phone could also come with mid-range specs but with a huge price tag, considering the pricing scheme of foldable devices we have seen lately.

Apple’s foldable iPhone delayed until 2025

As per a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch before 2025. The reason behind the delay is that the company is shifting its focus to work on all-screen foldable MacBooks. Prior to this, a foldable iPhone was expected to arrive in 2023 or 2024.

Apple is currently in talks with suppliers about a 20-inch foldable display. It makes sense if the company is planning to work on foldable MacBooks. Expected to be used in folded and full opened forms, these MacBook models are likely to launch in 2026 or 2027.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 1:21 PM IST

