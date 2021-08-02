comscore Poco X3 starts getting Android 11 update with MIUI 12 version
Got a Poco X3? Check for updates immediately as Android 11 might be waiting

The Poco X3 in India has started receiving the Android 11 update as a stable beta release for a few units. The MIUI 12.5 update is still yet to arrive.

Last year, Poco followed up the impressive Poco X2 with an equally stand-out Poco X3, which brought a few upgrades (and some downgrades). It launched with Android 10 and wore the MIUI 12 skin. Now just before it completes a year, Poco has started releasing the Android 11 update for this phone. The update still wears the MIUI 12 skin, not the newer MIUI 12.5. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Samsung A22 5G, Redmi Note 10T, etc

The current release is limited to a few handsets only and is grouped as “Stable beta”. Hence, if you happen to get the update pop-up, know that the OS could feature some bugs and issues. If you and the lucky bunch don’t report any such bugs, a wider rollout is slated in the coming weeks. Android 11 was released in September 2020. Also Read - MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

Poco X3 tastes Android 11

With Android 11 on a Xiaomi-based device, there’s not much change one can expect, given that MIUI leaves no trace of the original Android experience. Moreover, the true update for the Poco X3 will be the MIUI 12.5 version, which has reportedly improved performance on existing Xiaomi models and given more options to remove unwanted system apps. Also Read - Poco X3 GT released globally but will not launch in India, company confirms

One should not confuse the Poco X3 with the Poco X3 Pro. The Poco X3 is closely based on the Poco X2, which itself was a renamed Redmi K30 4G. Hence, you got a Snapdragon 732G chip, a 6000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad-camera system, and a unique design.

The Poco X3 Pro, on the other hand, is aimed at mobile gamers on a strict budget. The phone gets the mighty Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is a boosted version of the Snapdragon 855 Plus from 2019. This phone launched with Android 11 onboard and recently got the MIUI 12.5 update as well.

However, the biggest announcements from Poco come from the more expensive tiers. The Poco F3 GT is the company foray into the gaming smartphone space, with dedicated gaming keys and beefed-up hardware. Starting at Rs 27,999, the Poco F3 GT offers the mighty Dimensity 1200 chip, a 5000mAh battery, and a 67W fast charging solution.

Poco also released the Poco X3 GT globally as a lesser variant of the F3 GT. This phone is essentially a renamed Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from China utilizing the Dimensity 1100 chip.

  Published Date: August 2, 2021 1:45 PM IST

