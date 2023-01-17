comscore India to produce half of the world’s iPhones by 2027
Half of the world’s iPhones could be made in India by 2027: Report

India is set to become a major manufacturing hub for Apple with nearly 50 percent of all iPhones to be built in the country by 2027.

  • Apple is increasingly diversifying its supply chain outside China.
  • Earlier, reports said that India could produce 25 percent of world’s iPhones by 2025.
  • Now, a report says that India could produce 50 percent of world’s iPhones by 2027.
Apple has been steadily diversifying its production facilities outside China in a bid to mitigate the effect from the country’s zero-Covid policies and the existing geo-political situations. In this series, a report by JP Morgan analysts back in September last year had suggested that Apple could be producing roughly 25 percent of the world’s iPhones in India by 2025. But now, a new report says that the number could be much higher. Also Read - Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Apple could be assembling nearly 50 percent of the world’s iPhones in India by 2027. Apple, as per the report, Apple has decreased iPhone component orders from its suppliers in China, which in turn, has negatively impacted their earnings estimates. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh: Check details

The has been manufacturing its iPhones in India since 2017 starting with the iPhone SE by Wistron. More recently, it started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 series in India. The development came shortly after the company released its devices worldwide and nearly six weeks after the production began in China providing a major boost to India’s push for increasing local electronic manufacturing. Also Read - OnePlus 11R production reportedly begins in India, may launch in April or May

This time period — the time difference between Apple starting the manufacturing process of an iPhone model in China and in India — is expected to reduce further with the company starting the assembling process for iPhone 15 in India at the same time it does in China.

“The iPhone 14’s mass production schedule in India is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly…Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the iPhone 15 at the same time next year,” Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi had said last year.

Furthermore, the report says that while India is likely to become an iPhone manufacturing hub, Vietnam is likely to be the hub for making Apple’s MacBooks and AirPods. Apple’s Chinese suppliers have already setting up manufacturing plants in Vietnam, diluting China’s share even further.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:48 AM IST
