News

Have out-of-warranty iPhone? Be ready to pay more for battery replacement

Mobiles

You will have to pay more for the battery replacement of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac from an authorised Apple repair centre.

iphonebattery

Apple has announced that it is increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models older than the iPhone 14 later this year. Not just the iPhone, Apple has also announced a hike in the prices of battery replacements for iPads and Macs. Also Read - After iPhones, India wants Apple to make MacBooks, iPads: Report

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 (roughly Rs 1,660) for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” according to the company’s support page. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 rumours roundup: USB-C, dynamic island, price and more

Currently, Apple charges $69 (roughly Rs 5,705) for a battery replacement on most iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company’s website. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase. However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 percent.

The price of the battery replacement of a MacBook Air will increase by $30, while that of a MacBook Pro has been hiked by $50 (roughly Rs 4,134). Getting a new battery for the latest iPad models will cost you $20 more from March 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 3, 2023 9:25 AM IST
