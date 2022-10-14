Here are all iPhone models that will support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G

Apple has confirmed it will roll out a software update to all eligible iPhone models in India that will enable 5G services. The over-the-air (OTA) update will likely arrive in December, after which the latest iPhone models will be able to connect to Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G, and Vi 5G in India. The announcement came right after the government held meetings with telecom service providers and smartphone companies to discuss an early adoption of 5G in India. Apple’s releasing software in December is good news but still involves a long wait, especially when Chinese brands have nearly finished updating their phones to support India’s 5G networks. Also Read - Motorola says already started rolling out phone software for Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, and Vi 5G

With 5G, the iPhone would allow you to stream high-quality videos without any buffering, download large-sized movies in seconds, and make high-quality FaceTime and Zoom calls. These applications are just the tip. 5G will unlock several new use cases for iPhone users. But before you get too excited, here is a thing to remember. This software update, obviously, will be aimed at certain models. The ones that support 5G connectivity. But what are these iPhone models? Also Read - Apple may begin manufacturing more iPhones in India in next few years

List of iPhone models that will support 5G

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 3

Apple is working toward bringing support for both Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G. Randeep Sekhon, Airtel’s chief technology officer, recently said that Apple is testing 5G in India currently and that Airtel has set up “special networks” for it to test. It is unclear how special these networks are, but considering Apple does not sell its mmWave iPhone models outside of the US, we are likely to see sub-6GHz 5G speeds in India. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

According to the Apple website, all its 5G iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14, support n1, n3, n8, n28 and n78 bands that are available in India. The most common will be the n78 band, which Airtel and Vi would also use to offer their 5G services. But the n28 will be the premium band that would offer high 5G speeds. Only Reliance Jio has acquired the 700MHz spectrum, which the iPhone would also support.