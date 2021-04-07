Here's a look at the now cancelled LG V70, LG Rollable smartphones

LG recently announced that it is shutting down its smartphone arm to focus on its other businesses. This has caused a lot of smartphone enthusiasts to be a bit angry, considering that the company was one that did not shy away from experimenting with its smartphones. To recall, it was the company to launch the world’s first full HD recording capable camera smartphone, the world’s first modular smartphone and more. If you would want to know about some of the coolest innovations in LG smartphones you can click here. Also Read - LG exits the mobile phone market: Here's a look at some of its great mobile phone innovations

With the shuttering of its mobile arm, its in-development Rollable phone and the next-gen LG V70 (Rainbow) are now cancelled. Images of both of these now cancelled smartphones have been posted online by a Twitter user, FrontTron. And from the looks 0f it, the devices seem to be near finished and ready to launch. However, sadly these are some devices that we will not get to see until LG decides to revert its decision of shuttering its mobile phone arm. Also Read - LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

The first image is the real LG Rainbow (V70) Also Read - LG confirms it will no longer make smartphones: Here's what happened The second image is a FAKE RENDER CREATED FOR FUN by a Korean user in a local community. And the specs in the third image is also an IMPOSSIBLE SPEC CREATED WITH IMAGINATION. The real spec is way lower than this. pic.twitter.com/T0zYUEiM1J — Tron (@FrontTron) April 6, 2021

The upcoming LG V70, which was codenamed Rainbow, looks quite similar to last year’s Velvet. The phone looks quite sleek and slim with the modern long design, similar to the much-praised Velvet. Not much is known about the now-cancelled smartphone.

This is the LG Rollable.

LM-R910N pic.twitter.com/AQkqd8wz4R — Tron (@FrontTron) April 6, 2021

The Rollable smartphone was the one most of us tech geeks were waiting for. From the looks of it, the device looks pretty similar to the LG Wing. The images posted by FrontTron do not reveal much about the device apart from showing us the curved display and the camera.