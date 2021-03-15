comscore HMD Global is hosting a global event on April 8 where it is expected to reveal new Nokia phones including Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G
HMD Global announces April 8 global event, will likely launch Nokia G10

HMD Global is hosting a global event on April 8 where it is expected to reveal new Nokia phones including Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G.

HMD Global is hosting an event on April 8, 2021, where it is expected to launch a new Nokia smartphone. The invite itself does not reveal much except the date and time of the event. Nokia is using the hashtag LoveTrustKeep for the event, which will take place at 3 PM GMT (8:30 PM IST) on April 8, Thursday. Also Read - Nokia G10 could release in the global market soon, tipped to be a gaming phone

Though the company has not hinted at what it will release, a report by NokiaPowerUser claims that Nokia 7.3/7.4 5G and Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G will be announced. A separate tweet by Nokibar reveals Nokia will switch to a new naming convention in 2021 where Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 could be called Nokia G10 and H10 respectively. We take a look at everything we know so far: Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

Nokia 7.3 5G: Specifications and price (Expected)

Nokia 7.3 5G is said to come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could sport a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel front camera. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options and 64GB or 128GB storage. It will run Android 10. The phone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 review: Pretty design but disappointing elsewhere

Nokia 7.3 5G could be priced at around 399 euros, which is approximately Rs 34,600.

Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G: Specifications and price (Expected)

According to NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and it will run Android 11. The front camera is said to be 16-megapixels, while the back camera will be a 48-megapixel quad camer setup.

The smartphone could be powered by a Snapragon 480 5G processor with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM coupled with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. The battery is said to be a 4,500mAh one. In terms of pricing, the Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G could sell at a global average retail price of 249 euros (Rs 21,600 approximately) for the 3GB RAM+64GB ROM variant.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2021 11:47 AM IST

