HMD Global is hosting a global event on April 8 where it is expected to reveal new Nokia phones including Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G.

HMD Global is hosting an event on April 8, 2021, where it is expected to launch a new Nokia smartphone. The invite itself does not reveal much except the date and time of the event. Nokia is using the hashtag LoveTrustKeep for the event, which will take place at 3 PM GMT (8:30 PM IST) on April 8, Thursday.

Though the company has not hinted at what it will release, a report by NokiaPowerUser claims that Nokia 7.3/7.4 5G and Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G will be announced. A separate tweet by Nokibar reveals Nokia will switch to a new naming convention in 2021 where Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 could be called Nokia G10 and H10 respectively. We take a look at everything we know so far:

Nokia 7.3 5G: Specifications and price (Expected)

Nokia 7.3 5G is said to come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could sport a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel front camera. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options and 64GB or 128GB storage. It will run Android 10. The phone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia 7.3 5G could be priced at around 399 euros, which is approximately Rs 34,600.

Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G: Specifications and price (Expected)

According to NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and it will run Android 11. The front camera is said to be 16-megapixels, while the back camera will be a 48-megapixel quad camer setup.

The smartphone could be powered by a Snapragon 480 5G processor with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM coupled with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. The battery is said to be a 4,500mAh one. In terms of pricing, the Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 5G could sell at a global average retail price of 249 euros (Rs 21,600 approximately) for the 3GB RAM+64GB ROM variant.