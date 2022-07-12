HMD Global today announced three new feature phones globally. These three feature phones are Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. These feature phones rely on Nokia’s nostalgia factor in grabbing users’ eyeballs. For instance, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is a soul successor to the company’s Xpress Music series from the yesteryears. But it features meaningful updates that make it relevant in the present time. Similarly, the Nokia 2660 Flip brings back the old-world charm of the company’s flip phones. Also Read - Nokia G21 quick review: It has a long way to go

Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price and availability

The Nokia 2660 Flip costs 64.99 Euros (Rs 5,190 approximately) while the Nokia 8210 4G and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio cost 64.99 Euros (Rs 5,190 approximately) and 74.99 Euros (Rs 5987 approximately) respectively. HMD Global says that it will start shipping these devices in the region starting July 28. There is no word on India pricing and availability yet. Also Read - HMD Global launches Nokia G21, Nokia 105, Nokia 105 Plus and more in India: Check details

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications

This phone will remind you of the Nokia flip phones from the yesteryears. It has a polycarbonate back with a 2.8-inch QVGA display on the inside and a 1.77-inch QQVGA display on the outside. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and it runs the S30+ OS. The phone has 128MB of in-built storage space with support for up to 32GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. It has a 1,450mAh battery and a VGA camera. It also has a QWERTY keypad. Also Read - HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest, states it is pulling out of the category

Nokia 8210 4G specifications

The Nokia 8210 4G, on the other hand, comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA display that is coupled with a Unisoc T107 SoC processor and a 1,450mAh battery. It runs the S30+ OS and it features a VGA camera with 128MB inbuilt storage space. This storage space can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. It also features support for 4G connectivity.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio specifications

Lastly, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio also sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a Unisoc T107 SoC with 128MB storage space, 32GB expandable space, a 1,450mAh battery and a VGA camera. It features dual SIM support and it hides a pair of TWS earbuds at the back.