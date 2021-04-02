comscore Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8
HMD Global could launch new Nokia G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

HMD Global launch event is scheduled for April 8 at 7:30 PM IST. The invite does not give away any details as to which Nokia smartphones will be launched.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has sent out media invites for a launch event being held on April 8. The company is expected to launch multiple smartphones in the new X-series and the G-series. Reports hint that the company could launch the rumoured Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 phones, all of which have been part of recent leaks. Also Read - Nokia X20 5G could launch on April 8; shows up on FCC and Indian IMEI database

The launch event is scheduled for April 8 at 7:30 PM IST. The invite does not give away any details as to which smartphones will be launched during the online only event. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

According to a recent leak, the Nokia G10 will start at Euro 139 (approximately Rs 11,900) and the Nokia G20 will start at Euro 169 (approximately Rs 14,500). Both the devices are expected to launch in Blue and Purple colour options. The Nokia X10 is expected to be priced at Euro 300 (approximately Rs 25,800) for the base variant and the Nokia X20 is expected to start at Euro 349 (approximately Rs 30,000). Nokia X10 is believed to be made available in Green and White colour options and the X20 is expected to come in Blue and Sand colour options. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones to buy in India under Rs 12,000 in March 2021: Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 30A

Nokia G10, Nokia G20: Expected specifications

Both the Nokia G10, G20 are expected to sport 6.38-inch HD+ displays.  The G10 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and the the G20 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. They will come with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The devices will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box and will be backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 10W charging.

Both the devices will feature the same quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, they will sport an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G: Expected specifications

Nokia X10 5G and Nokia X20 5G according to a report by NokiaPowerUser are expected to be powered by the 5G capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. These will also run Google’s Android 11 operating system. They will feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The devices are expected to feature a quad camera system with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, they will sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

  Published Date: April 2, 2021 6:59 PM IST

