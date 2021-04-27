HMD Global could soon launch Nokia X50 with Snapdragon 775 SoC

HMD Global is reportedly getting ready to launch its next X-series smartphone soon, dubbed the Nokia X50. The series currently consists of the Nokia X10 and the Nokia 20, both of which have been launched globally. The device according to a report by NokiaPowerUser will release sometime in Q3 2021. Also Read - Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon: All we know about this midrange phone

Key features of the device include it being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC and it featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back. The Snapdragon 775 is a yet to launch chipset, which will serve as the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 765G SoC. It is being said that the new chipset will be manufactured on top of a 5nm process and will be much more powerful and power-efficient compared to its predecessor. Also Read - Nokia C10, Nokia C20 with 6.5-inch HD+ displays launched: Price, specifications

According to the NokiaPowerUser report, the upcoming Nokia X50 will sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU. The device is said to run Google’s latest Android 11 operating system in its stock configuration with some over the top customisations. It will also come with 5G support. All of this will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22W fast charging. Also Read - Nokia G10, Nokia G20, HMD Global's latest mid-range phones launched: Price, specs

The device will feature a Penta camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an ultra wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens. The camera module comes with Zeiss optics and OZO Audio.

In other news, HMD Global recently received TUV certification for two of its upcoming smartphones, which will come with battery capacities of 4,850mAh and 5,850mAh. One of them will support 22W fast charging.