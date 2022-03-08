comscore HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest, states it is pulling out of the category
News

HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest, states it is pulling out of the category

Mobiles

Putting out phones in all price brackets was stretching HMD Global too thin, now it has made the choice to pull out of the flagship smartphone market.

Nokia-G11

(Representational Image: Nokia G11)

Nokia 9 PureView launched back in 2019 was the last flagship smartphone launched by HMD Global. Since then the company has been focussing on releasing low-end and mid-range smartphones. However, it did not confirm as to why it is not launching a flagship smartphone, but the rumours of a new flagship kept pouring in. Now after around three years of not launching a flagship smartphone, the company is finally putting all rumours to an end. Also Read - Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched at MWC 2022

“Making an $800 phone doesn’t make sense for us at the moment,” HMD Global’s Head of Product Marketing, Adam Ferguson told Android Authority in an interview. Also Read - Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

Putting out phones in all price brackets was stretching the brand too thin, now it has finally made the choice to pull out of the flagship smartphone market. Also Read - Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

Putting all rumours to rest, the company has made it clear that it will now focus on the entry-level and mid-range smartphone market along with the occasional feature phone releases. The company wants Nokia devices to be known as devices that last several years, have multi-day battery life and come with an affordable price tag.

The new strategy of focussing on entry-level and mid-range smartphones has been working pretty well for the company, with it having marked its first full year of operational profit. In fact, Q4 2021 were the company’s most profitable quarter in its history.

HMD Global is currently looking to become the market leader for prepaid smartphones in the US by the end of this year. It also plans to split its services into a separate division, which will focus on business users. After it dominates the prepaid smartphone market in the US, it will then slowly build out its business in ways that make sense and that support the core business.

The company has not said that it will never make smartphones. However, do not get your hopes high to see a Nokia flagship in the near future.

  Published Date: March 8, 2022 9:58 PM IST

