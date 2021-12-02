comscore Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs
News

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60 series launched with OLED display, up to 12GB RAM, 66W fast charging solution for a price starting at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700).

Honor 60

Honor has expanded the smartphone portfolio with its new Honor 60 series. The new lineup includes- Honor 60, and Honor 60 Pro that was showcased in China via a virtual event. The highlights of the Honor smartphones are OLED displays, 108-megapixel primary cameras, and fast charging solutions. Also Read - Honor might launch two foldable smartphones in Q1 2022 in China

The all-new Honor 60 series has been launched in the home turf for a price starting at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700) and the smartphones will be available for sale in China on December 10. Also Read - Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs


To vote for other categories click here. Also Read - Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services: Report

Honor 60, and Honor 60 Pro price (China)

Honor 60 comes for a price of CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700) for the 8GB/128GB storage version, while the 8GB/256GB storage and 12GB/256GB model are priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,200) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,800) respectively.

As for the Honor 60 Pro, the Chinese brand has set the price at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,500) for the 8GB/256GB storage model, and CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB storage version. Pre-booking began on December 1, while the sale kicks off on December 10.

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro, Honor 60 Pro price CNY 2699, Honor 60 Pro price CNY 3699, Honor 60 Pro sale December 10, Snapdragon 778, Honor

Honor 60 specs, features

Honor 60 features a 6.67-inch FHD (1080×2400 pixels)OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. In terms of photography, it has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has AI features including a ‘Give Me Five’ feature that allows starting vlog by making gestures with palms. The phone runs MagicUI 5 based Android 11 OS. For biometrics, the Honor 60 gets an in-display fingerprint reader. It has a battery backup of 4,800mAh and supports 66W fast charging.

Honor 60 Pro specs, features

As for the Pro model, the new Honor 60 Pro gets a 6.78-inch FHD (1200×2652 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood rests a Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. For taking captures, the phone offers a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it has a 50-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 lens. The phone gets AI-enabled video features and can shoot 4K videos. The phone gets a similar battery capacity as the vanilla model. Connectivity options include- 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 5:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 5:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Features
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs
Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year

Mobiles

Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year
Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

News

Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs
Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services

Mobiles

Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services
Honor Band 6 takes on Redmi Watch in India, gets listed on Flipkart

Wearables

Honor Band 6 takes on Redmi Watch in India, gets listed on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus RT की इंडिया प्राइस हुई लीक, 34,999 रुपये से हो सकता है शुरू

अब WhatsApp से भी बुक कर पाएंगे Uber राइड, बस करना होगा मैसेज

Latest Videos

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
News
Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details
Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers