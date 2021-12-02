Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Honor has expanded the smartphone portfolio with its new Honor 60 series. The new lineup includes- Honor 60, and Honor 60 Pro that was showcased in China via a virtual event. The highlights of the Honor smartphones are OLED displays, 108-megapixel primary cameras, and fast charging solutions. Also Read - Honor might launch two foldable smartphones in Q1 2022 in China

The all-new Honor 60 series has been launched in the home turf for a price starting at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700) and the smartphones will be available for sale in China on December 10. Also Read - Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs



Honor 60, and Honor 60 Pro price (China)

Honor 60 comes for a price of CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700) for the 8GB/128GB storage version, while the 8GB/256GB storage and 12GB/256GB model are priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,200) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,800) respectively.

As for the Honor 60 Pro, the Chinese brand has set the price at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,500) for the 8GB/256GB storage model, and CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB storage version. Pre-booking began on December 1, while the sale kicks off on December 10.

Honor 60 specs, features

Honor 60 features a 6.67-inch FHD (1080×2400 pixels)OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. In terms of photography, it has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has AI features including a ‘Give Me Five’ feature that allows starting vlog by making gestures with palms. The phone runs MagicUI 5 based Android 11 OS. For biometrics, the Honor 60 gets an in-display fingerprint reader. It has a battery backup of 4,800mAh and supports 66W fast charging.

Honor 60 Pro specs, features

As for the Pro model, the new Honor 60 Pro gets a 6.78-inch FHD (1200×2652 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood rests a Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. For taking captures, the phone offers a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it has a 50-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 lens. The phone gets AI-enabled video features and can shoot 4K videos. The phone gets a similar battery capacity as the vanilla model. Connectivity options include- 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB-C port for charging.