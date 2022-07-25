A recent report revealed that Honor may have quit the Indian market in its entirety as no new smartphone has made its debut in India in recent times. However, as per an Honor spokesperson, the brand is still continuing its operations in the country and has rebutted the previous report. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Honor confirms that it is maintaining operations in India

Honor has officially shared a statement to Gadgets360 revealing that it is still operating in India. “Honor is maintaining business operation[s] in India and will continue its development. The earlier news report that ‘Honor officially announces its exit from the Indian market, is not correct,” said an Honor spokesperson. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at €199

Honor has had an interesting time in the Indian market, especially in the early times when it entered the country. In recent times, the brand was quiet and even its Twitter handle hasn’t been active for over a year. Although it has been responding to some of the queries that users pass on the platform. Also Read - Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

It is worth noting that even though the brand has not introduced new phones in recent times, the company did release a smartwatch in the country.

The Honor Watch GS 3 was launched in June in the Indian market for a price of Rs. 12,990. Now, however, it is selling for Rs. 10,990 on Amazon. It is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch touchscreen display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is an AMOLED panel with 326 PPI pixel density. It offers Heart rate monitoring and 24/7 Blood Oxygen monitoring. It has a 14-day battery life on a single charge.

In related news, the company recently launched the Honor X8 5G smartphone in the global market. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.