Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Honor may have lost its once strong foothold in the smartphone market, but the company is still bringing decent smartphones for its consumer base. As per the latest report Honor is gearing up for its next big showcase at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 in Barcelona.

Honor CEO George Zhao took to social media to share a new teaser for the upcoming device and revealed that it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new handset is speculated to be Honor Magic 4. Zhao in the post on Facebook shared launch details along with a tagline, "The Power of Magic." As seen in the post, the smartphone will be unveiled at the MWC event on February 28 at 1:00 PM CET (5:30 PM IST).

While the company confirmed on the hardware front, the rest of the details are kept under curtains. However, tipster @RODENT950 recently shared a screenshot of the benchmarking performance comparison between the purported Honor Magic 4 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The benchmark screenshot shows the Honor phone outperforming the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship. The supposed Honor Magic 4 seen scoring 1,245 points in the single-core test, while the Galaxy phone scored 1,215 points. Meanwhile, in multi-core testing, the Honor phone scored 3,901 points and the Samsung flagship scored 3,303 points.

Upcoming Honor Magic series flagship beats S22 Ultra in Geebench 5 tests.#EXCLUSIVE

#ThePowerOfMagic is worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/5QDzpuaAGH — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) February 10, 2022

Although the benchmark scores aren’t the only solution to gauge the performance of a smartphone, it would be interesting to see how the Honor phone outshines its rivals in real-world usage.

Honor recently introduced its first foldable smartphone Honor V with the new Snapdragon silicone. Along with the company also revealed its latest custom interface which is based on Android 12. Honor Magic UI 6.0 which brings numerous enhancements to multitasking and cross-device features is set to release in existing models in the first quarter of this year. We expect the supposed Honor Magic 4 to likely have the new custom ROM onboard.