Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
News

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Honor shares a teaser of its next phone launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the phone speculated to be the Honor Magic 4.

Honor Magic 4 launch MWC 2022

Honor may have lost its once strong foothold in the smartphone market, but the company is still bringing decent smartphones for its consumer base. As per the latest report Honor is gearing up for its next big showcase at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 in Barcelona. Also Read - Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced

Honor CEO George Zhao took to social media to share a new teaser for the upcoming device and revealed that it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new handset is speculated to be Honor Magic 4. Zhao in the post on Facebook shared launch details along with a tagline, “The Power of Magic.” As seen in the post, the smartphone will be unveiled at the MWC event on February 28 at 1:00 PM CET (5:30 PM IST). Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

While the company confirmed on the hardware front, the rest of the details are kept under curtains. However, tipster @RODENT950 recently shared a screenshot of the benchmarking performance comparison between the purported Honor Magic 4 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The benchmark screenshot shows the Honor phone outperforming the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship. The supposed Honor Magic 4 seen scoring 1,245 points in the single-core test, while the Galaxy phone scored 1,215 points. Meanwhile, in multi-core testing, the Honor phone scored 3,901 points and the Samsung flagship scored 3,303 points. Also Read - Honor Magic V might be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Although the benchmark scores aren’t the only solution to gauge the performance of a smartphone, it would be interesting to see how the Honor phone outshines its rivals in real-world usage.

Honor recently introduced its first foldable smartphone Honor V with the new Snapdragon silicone. Along with the company also revealed its latest custom interface which is based on Android 12. Honor Magic UI 6.0 which brings numerous enhancements to multitasking and cross-device features is set to release in existing models in the first quarter of this year. We expect the supposed Honor Magic 4 to likely have the new custom ROM onboard.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 10:22 PM IST

Best Sellers