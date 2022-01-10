comscore Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced
News

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced

Mobiles

Honor Magic V is the world's first foldable to equip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the phone has been launched for a starting price of CNY 9,999 (around Rs 1,16,000).

Honor Magic V foldable phone price

Honor might be a bit late for the party, but it has finally joined the foldable community. The OEM has launched Honor Magic V, its first foldable smartphone that replicates the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold design. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

The foldable boasts a large internal display and a smaller external display that can be utilized when the device is folded. The device is slim and is the world’s first foldable to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onboard. Here are all the details of Honor’s first foldable phone. Also Read - Honor Magic V might be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Hono Magic V foldable phone price

Honor Magic V foldable phone price in China starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,16,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, and CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1,27,000) for the 12GB/512GB model. The handset will go on sale from January 18. There are no details on the smartphone’s launch outside China yet. Also Read - After Oppo, Honor is set to launch its first foldable smartphone

Honor Magic V foldable phone features, specs

Speaking of the core specs, the Honor Magic V looks somewhat identical to Samsung Galaxy Fold, although it gets a slightly bigger footprint with the main folding screen measuring 7.9-inch diagonally, while the cover screen comes with 6.45-inch in size. Honor has implemented a flexible OLED screen on the inside with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution. The panel has an aspect ratio of 10:9 which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As per the company, the foldable’s internal screen is like using two 21:9 screens side by side. The external screen comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 pixel, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone is slightly thinner than the rival models and measure 6.7mm thick when folded. Honor claims that the foldable phone should withstand folded and unfolded 200,000 times. Another highlight of the phone is the dual speakers that are certified by IMAX ENHANCED for an immersive video and audio experience.

Honor Magic V foldable phone price

As mentioned before, the Honor V Magic is the first foldable to offer the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It runs Google’s latest software Android 12 right out of the box. The company has added due care on the camera front as well. The phone includes a trio of 50-megapixel sensors with an ultrawide shooter, and a colour spectrum shooter. For selfies, the phone gets two 43-megapixel cameras embedded in punch hole cutouts on the cover, and the main screen. The device packs a 4,750mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. As for the colour options, consumers will be able to pick from three options- Space Silver, Black, and Burnt Orange.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 10:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced
Mobiles
Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced
Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

Telecom

All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

How To

COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

Crypto coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Photo Gallery

Crypto coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Cryptocurrency coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Photo Gallery

Cryptocurrency coins with the highest market cap, but prices under $1

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced

Mobiles

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced
Honor Magic V likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Honor Magic V likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Honor set to unveil its first foldable smartphone called Magic V: Check details

Mobiles

Honor set to unveil its first foldable smartphone called Magic V: Check details
Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs
Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year

Mobiles

Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (10 January): फ्री फायर में आज मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करना है इन्हें हासिल

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इसके फीचर्स और कीमत

Vivo Y33T स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Garena Free Fire में लगी फ्री इनाम की कतार, बिना गेम खेले कर सकते हैं क्लेम

भारतीय सर्वर के लिए जारी लेटेस्ट रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे कई आकर्षक रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer
Telecom
All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer
First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Mobiles

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?
Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details
RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Features

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details

News

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers