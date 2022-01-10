Honor Magic V foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple camera announced

Honor might be a bit late for the party, but it has finally joined the foldable community. The OEM has launched Honor Magic V, its first foldable smartphone that replicates the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold design. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

The foldable boasts a large internal display and a smaller external display that can be utilized when the device is folded. The device is slim and is the world's first foldable to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onboard. Here are all the details of Honor's first foldable phone.

Hono Magic V foldable phone price

Honor Magic V foldable phone price in China starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,16,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, and CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1,27,000) for the 12GB/512GB model. The handset will go on sale from January 18. There are no details on the smartphone's launch outside China yet.

Honor Magic V foldable phone features, specs

Speaking of the core specs, the Honor Magic V looks somewhat identical to Samsung Galaxy Fold, although it gets a slightly bigger footprint with the main folding screen measuring 7.9-inch diagonally, while the cover screen comes with 6.45-inch in size. Honor has implemented a flexible OLED screen on the inside with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution. The panel has an aspect ratio of 10:9 which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As per the company, the foldable’s internal screen is like using two 21:9 screens side by side. The external screen comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 pixel, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone is slightly thinner than the rival models and measure 6.7mm thick when folded. Honor claims that the foldable phone should withstand folded and unfolded 200,000 times. Another highlight of the phone is the dual speakers that are certified by IMAX ENHANCED for an immersive video and audio experience.

As mentioned before, the Honor V Magic is the first foldable to offer the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It runs Google’s latest software Android 12 right out of the box. The company has added due care on the camera front as well. The phone includes a trio of 50-megapixel sensors with an ultrawide shooter, and a colour spectrum shooter. For selfies, the phone gets two 43-megapixel cameras embedded in punch hole cutouts on the cover, and the main screen. The device packs a 4,750mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. As for the colour options, consumers will be able to pick from three options- Space Silver, Black, and Burnt Orange.