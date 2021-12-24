Honor has announced that it is finally stepping into the foldable smartphones segment with its upcoming Honor Magic V. Although the company has not revealed any official launch date, but it is likely to launch soon. The company has started teasing the smartphone as the “first foldable flagship”. As per a recent leak, Honor Magic V is likely to be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - After Oppo, Honor is set to launch its first foldable smartphone

This was leaked by a Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. It is expected that the smartphone will be unveiled in January 2022. It is likely to be priced at CNY 10,000 (approx Rs 1.18 lakh). Going by the official teaser shared by the company, Honor Magic V will come with a dual-screen design. However, it does not reveal if it will come with a clamshell or a notebook-like foldable design. Also Read - Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

A report by Sparrow News suggests that Honor Magic V is likely to feature an 8-inch main screen (when unfolded) and a 6.5-inch (when folded). It further adds that the screen supplier for the phone will be BOE.

Just like Honor, several companies are throwing their hats in the ring. Most recently, Oppo launched its foldable smartphone called Oppo Find N that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It starts at a price of 7699 yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 90,000 in India.

For the unversed, Google is also expected to launch two foldable smartphones soon. Back in 2019, the company had confirmed that it is working on prototyping foldable device technology. The first foldable smartphone of Google is likely to be called Google Pixel Fold. Rumours suggest that the foldable panels of the smartphone might be manufactured by Samsung.