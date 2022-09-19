Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Honor, which tore off from Huawei to become an independent brand, is planning to launch a new product in India after a long time. The brand could introduce the Honor Pad 8 in India soon with the same specifications as its international counterpart, which was launched in July. The Honor Pad 8 is likely to add to the competition in India’s tablet market.

As reported by GSMArena, the Honor Pad 8 could come to India very soon and is now listed on Flipkart, but there isn’t an exact date to put a finger on. The report said the Indian variant of the Honor Pad 8 would be the same as the global variant, which means it will be a mid-range tablet powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. That would make it a direct competitor to the Realme Pad X, which comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor.

Honor Pad 8 price

The Honor Pad 8 was launched in China for the starting price of CNY 1,499, which translates to Rs 17,000. In India, however, Honor is expected to put a lower price tag on the tablet. According to the report, it will be available on Flipkart.

Honor Pad 8 specifications

The Honor Pad 8 was launched in July as a mid-range tablet. It has a 12-inch 2K display with a screen-to-body ratio of 87 percent and TUV Rheinland certification for protection from blue light. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with 128GB of storage. The RAM capacity of the tablet is not known though. You get a 5-megapixel camera on the back, as well as on the front.

The Honor Pad 8 uses MagicUI 6.1 and has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB On-The-Go. Keeping the lights on is a 7250mAh battery on the Honor Pad 8 and it supports 22.5W fast charging. You get Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra powered eight speakers on the tablet. It weighs 520 grams and is 6.9mm thick. The Honor Pad 8 has an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.