Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year
Honor might launch two foldable smartphones in Q1 2022 in China

One of the Honor foldable smartphones might come with a clamshell design whereas the other might fold from left to right just like a notebook. These two smartphones are likely to look like Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3.

After Samsung and Huawei, Honor is expected to step into the foldable smartphone segment. As per a recent report by Gizmochina, the company might launch not just one but two foldable smartphones, one of which is codenamed Honor Magic X. It further suggests that the company might launch these smartphones in China before spring. Honor might launch its first foldable smartphone in Q1 2022. Also Read - Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

One of the smartphones might come with a clamshell design whereas the other might fold from left to right just like a notebook. These two smartphones are likely to look like Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Also Read - Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services: Report

The report further reveals that Honor’s foldable smartphone might be similar to Huawei Mate X2. The products might resemble Huawei foldable phones because chances are they were already in the making when the two brands were under one roof. Also Read - Honor Band 6 takes on Redmi Watch in India, gets listed on Flipkart

According to the report, DSCC’s Ross Young has confirmed that the company will use foldable panels supplied by BOE and Visionox. The “tablet” type foldable smartphone is likely to have an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Honor was earlier expected to launch its first foldable smartphone in Q4 2020. Although, the names of the devices are still not confirmed but as per the trademarks, they might be named Honor Magic Fold and Honor Magic Wing.

For the unversed, Samsung is expected to launch its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 with some major improvements. Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to feature an improved under-display camera tech for both selfie cameras. Although, much has not been revealed but is it expected that the rear cameras of this foldable phone will be improved.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is likely to come with a new hinge that will make it lighter than its predecessor. This hinge is also expected to come with improved water and dust resistance. As for the battery, Galaxy Z Fold4 might not come with a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

  Published Date: November 19, 2021 9:37 PM IST

