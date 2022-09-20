comscore Honor Pad 8 tablet launch in India set for September 23, price revealed
Honor Pad 8 tablet launch in India set for September 23, price revealed

Flipkart has listed the Honor Pad 8 on its shopping website, revealing the storage options along with their prices ahead of its launch in India.

Honor Pad 8 launch date for India is September 23. Since the upcoming tablet arrived in international markets in July earlier this year, we are familiar that it has mid-range specifications, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 2K display. While that means the Honor Pad 8 will take on the likes of Realme Pad X and Oppo Pad Air in India, its price has been revealed ahead of the launch and it comes across as a good competitor. Also Read - Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Flipkart has listed the Honor Pad 8 on its shopping website, revealing the storage options along with their prices. The specifications of the Honor Pad 8 are also listed on Flipkart and they are exactly the same as what you get on the European counterpart of the tablet. The Honor Pad 8 will not support SIM cards, so the only option for internet connectivity is Wi-Fi. The lack of cellular connectivity also limits the use of the Honor Pad 8 to places where you have wireless broadband connections available. On the other hand, Realme offers cellular connectivity on its tablets.

Honor Pad 8 price in India

The Honor Pad 8 will be available in two configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM will cost Rs 29,999, while the 6GB RAM option would go for Rs 31,999, according to Flipkart. However, according to a leak, the launch prices could be Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. We will find out the correct prices for the Honor Pad 8 on the launch day, which is September 23.

Honor Pad 8 specifications

The Honor Pad 8 is a mid-range tablet that was launched in July. It comes with a 12-inch 2K display with a screen-to-body ratio of 87 percent and TUV Rheinland certification for protection from blue light. Powering the Honor Pad 8 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.  You get a 5-megapixel camera on the back, as well as on the front.

The Honor Pad 8 uses Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1 and has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB On-The-Go. Keeping the lights on is a 7250mAh battery on the Honor Pad 8 and it supports 22.5W fast charging. You get Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra powered eight speakers on the tablet. It weighs 520 grams and is 6.9mm thick. The Honor Pad 8 has an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 1:43 PM IST
