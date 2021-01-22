Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

has launched another flagship V-series smartphone, , in China. The device is powered by the + processor and it is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It will be made available in Magic Night Black, Rose Gold and Titanium Silver colour options. Here we will be taking a look at the price of the new and its features. Also Read - Honor V40 with Google Play services speculated after splitting from Huawei

Honor V40 5G: Price

Honor V40 5G starts at Yuan 40,600 (approximately Rs 40,600) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,100). The device will go on sale today in China and are available in Magic Night Black, Rose Gold and Titanium Silver colour options. The company has not revealed international availability details for the device, including for India as of now. Also Read - Honor V40 official renders and images leaked ahead of launch

Honor V40 5G: Features

* Honor V40 5G sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and it comes with 80-degree curved edges and HDR10 support. The display has a resolution of 2676×1236 pixels. Also Read - Honor no more a part of Huawei, will continue business as usual

* It is powered by the 1000+ processor paired with an Mali-G77 MP9 .

* The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

* It runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 4.0 skin on top.

* All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging. It also includes support for 50W fast wireless charging.

* Honor V40 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

* The rear camera also comes with a laser autofocus sensor.

* On the front, it features a pill-shaped cutout, which includes a 16MP primary sensor and a secondary Time of (ToF) lens for depth information.

* Security features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition using the front camera.