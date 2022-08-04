comscore iPhone 14 may bring new features at the price of iPhone 13
How much will iPhone 14 cost? New leak hints at price ahead of September launch

The Apple iPhone 14 series could start at $799 in the US. That price translates to roughly Rs 63,200. But in India, that could be about Rs 79,900.

iPhone 14 Pro render. (Image: Jon Prosser)

iPhone 14 may be around a month away from its debut. Leaks going as far back as late last year have collectively shaped up what the next flagship iPhone would be like. And they all point to speculation that the iPhone 14 will be a significant upgrade, if not radical. That indirectly should hint at a price higher than the iPhone 13. But that may not happen. A new leak suggested the iPhone 14 will cost the same as the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 rear camera lenses suffering from quality issues, but no impact on September launch

According to a blog post by a user on the Korean forum Naver, spotted by  MacRumors, the price of the Apple iPhone 14 will be similar to that of the iPhone 13. That means the iPhone 14 series could start at $799 in the US. That price translates to roughly Rs 63,200. However, since the price of the iPhone 14 will likely be the same as the iPhone 13, we might be looking at a price tag of Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 14 in India. Also Read - iPhone 14 series enters trail production, mass production to begin next month: Check details

The blog post cites a financial institution in the US to say that the decision around the iPhone 14 price was taken by “top executives.” It highlighted that these executives took the decision despite the ongoing economic slowdown and supply chain issues that still persist. Also Read - iPhone 14 demand will be much higher than iPhone 13: Report

  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 11:56 AM IST

OnePlus announces offers on the newly launched OnePlus 10T 5G
OnePlus announces offers on the newly launched OnePlus 10T 5G
OnePlus announced OxygenOS 13 with Aquamorphic design,

OnePlus announced OxygenOS 13 with Aquamorphic design,

OxygenOS 13 announced: Check list of all compatible OnePlus smartphones

OxygenOS 13 announced: Check list of all compatible OnePlus smartphones

Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected

Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition review: A decent budget buy

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition review: A decent budget buy

