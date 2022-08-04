iPhone 14 may bring new features at the price of iPhone 13

iPhone 14 may be around a month away from its debut. Leaks going as far back as late last year have collectively shaped up what the next flagship iPhone would be like. And they all point to speculation that the iPhone 14 will be a significant upgrade, if not radical. That indirectly should hint at a price higher than the iPhone 13. But that may not happen. A new leak suggested the iPhone 14 will cost the same as the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 rear camera lenses suffering from quality issues, but no impact on September launch

According to a blog post by a user on the Korean forum Naver, spotted by MacRumors, the price of the Apple iPhone 14 will be similar to that of the iPhone 13. That means the iPhone 14 series could start at $799 in the US. That price translates to roughly Rs 63,200. However, since the price of the iPhone 14 will likely be the same as the iPhone 13, we might be looking at a price tag of Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 14 in India.

The blog post cites a financial institution in the US to say that the decision around the iPhone 14 price was taken by "top executives." It highlighted that these executives took the decision despite the ongoing economic slowdown and supply chain issues that still persist.