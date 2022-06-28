comscore HTC Desire 22 Pro launches as the much-awaited Metaverse Phone
News

HTC Metaverse Phone goes official with Vive Flow VR headset and Viverse Wallet support

Mobiles

The HTC Desire 22 Pro supports Vive Flow VR Headset and comes with a Free NFT.

HTC Desire 22 Pro

As promised by HTC, the company officially unveiled the Metaverse phone on Tuesday. Although its name hints it to be a special phone only for the Metaverse virtual world, it is also a regular smartphone and it comes with the moniker HTC Desire 22 Pro. It is a successor to the Desire 21 Pro that launched last year and brings some notable upgrades. Also Read - HTC Viverse phone to debut on June 28, here's what to expect

Firstly, it is a Metaverse phone, that said, it supports HTC’s Vive Flow VR headset. The smartphone also comes with a free NFT and has access to a digital wallet for managing cryptocurrencies. Secondly, some of the specs have now been upgraded from the predecessor. This includes a higher refresh rate screen, a better main camera sensor, and the latest Android 12 OS. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

HTC Metaverse Phone/Desire 22 Pro Specifications

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is claimed to be the Metaverse phone by HTC. The device supports the HTC Viverse ecosystem, which means it supports the newly launched Vive Flow VR headset by HTC. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

htc desire 22 pro

Also, it comes with its own Viverse Wallet to help you manage cryptocurrencies and NFTs directly from your smartphone. Interestingly, buyers of the phone will also get a free NFT. These features could be the phone’s main selling point and HTC is betting big on them, at least on the marketing side.

Apart from this, it is a regular device. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution.

It comes with a 32MP camera on the front for taking selfies. On the rear side, there’s a triple camera system. It has an upgraded 64MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

What’s powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,520mAh cell, which, unfortunately, is smaller than the predecessor, but it does supports wireless and reverse wireless charging technology. It has IP67 water and dust resistance rating and boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

HTC Desire 22 Pro Price, Colors

htc desire 22 pro

The HTC Desire 22 Pro or the Metaverse Phone comes in the mid-range segment and is priced at £399 (roughly Rs. 38,536/$489). The device is available in Black and Gold color options.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 4:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 28, 2022 5:17 PM IST

