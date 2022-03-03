comscore HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
News

HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

Mobiles

The new HTC metaverse phone will target customers who want to access VR and AR apps. The company did not reveal any details about the specifications or the release schedule for the device at the event.

htc_holoride_vive

(Image: HTC)

HTC while down is not completely out as it continues its work on virtual reality devices, even after selling off a part of its business to Google. According to a new report by DigiTimes, HTC Asia-Pacific General Manager during MWC 2022 claimed that the company is making a high-end metaverse phone. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Apart from this at its booth, the company announced its Viverse brand, which will include VR headsets, other VR and augmented reality (AR) offerings. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at €199

The new HTC metaverse phone will target customers who want to access VR and AR apps. The company did not reveal any details about the specifications or the release schedule for the device at the event. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

To recall, the last phones ever made by HTC were the Exodus 1 in 2018 and then the Exodus 1s in 2019. Both the models were aimed at people interested in Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. However, non of these ever reached the masses.

At MWC 2022, the company also showcased new developments in 5G, in-car VR experiences, and location-based entertainment.

The Viverse will include VR experiences and products including the Vive Browser, Vive Connect for simulated experiences, and Vive Guardian VR tool.

“Viverse provides seamless experiences, reachable on any device, anywhere, and is enabled by the virtual and augmented reality, high-speed connectivity, AI, and blockchain technologies that HTC has invested in for several years,” Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman at HTC said in a statement.

Back in 2017, HTC sold a major chunk of its smartphone operations to Google for $1.1 billion, while at the same time merging its smartphone and VR divisions. At the time, it did confirm that it was not planning to exit the smartphone market. However, we are yet to see even a single smartphone from the company made for the mass market.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
Mobiles
HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Deals

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

Mobiles

HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at MWC 2022

Wearables

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at MWC 2022
MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Laptops

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM
MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के Groza Beatz Banger Incubator पर 50% डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे पाएं बंडल और गन स्किन

BSNL के इस प्लान के सामने फीके हैं Airtel, Jio और Vi के प्लान्स, मिलेगा 600GB डेटा

पेटीएम से फटाफट होगी जनरल और प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट की बुकिंग, शुरू हुई यह सुविधा

108MP कैमरे वाला Poco का यह धांसू फोन जल्द होगा भारत मे लॉन्च

Realme 9 5G का रेंडर लीक, नई डिजाइन के साथ मिलेंगे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

News

HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
Mobiles
HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report
Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video
Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Deals

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more
Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500
Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers