HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

HTC while down is not completely out as it continues its work on virtual reality devices, even after selling off a part of its business to Google. According to a new report by DigiTimes, HTC Asia-Pacific General Manager during MWC 2022 claimed that the company is making a high-end metaverse phone. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Apart from this at its booth, the company announced its Viverse brand, which will include VR headsets, other VR and augmented reality (AR) offerings. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at €199

The new HTC metaverse phone will target customers who want to access VR and AR apps. The company did not reveal any details about the specifications or the release schedule for the device at the event. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

To recall, the last phones ever made by HTC were the Exodus 1 in 2018 and then the Exodus 1s in 2019. Both the models were aimed at people interested in Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. However, non of these ever reached the masses.

At MWC 2022, the company also showcased new developments in 5G, in-car VR experiences, and location-based entertainment.

The Viverse will include VR experiences and products including the Vive Browser, Vive Connect for simulated experiences, and Vive Guardian VR tool.

“Viverse provides seamless experiences, reachable on any device, anywhere, and is enabled by the virtual and augmented reality, high-speed connectivity, AI, and blockchain technologies that HTC has invested in for several years,” Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman at HTC said in a statement.

Back in 2017, HTC sold a major chunk of its smartphone operations to Google for $1.1 billion, while at the same time merging its smartphone and VR divisions. At the time, it did confirm that it was not planning to exit the smartphone market. However, we are yet to see even a single smartphone from the company made for the mass market.