comscore HTC Viverse phone to debut on June 28, here's what to expect
News

HTC Viverse phone to debut on June 28, here's what to expect

Mobiles

After an announcement at MWC this year, the company has finally revealed the launch date of its much-awaited HTC Viverse smartphone.

HTC Viverse

HTC has been out of the smartphone market for some time now. Its last device was a Wildfire-series phone catering to the budget segment. But earlier this year, HTC captivated fans when it announced that it is working on a new 5G smartphone called the HTC Viverse. Unfortunately, back then the company didn’t reveal the launch date of the phone keeping us anticipating its release. Now, finally, HTC has confirmed that the Viverse phone will debut this month. Also Read - HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

HTC Viverse Phone is coming this month

HTC has confirmed that its much-awaited Viverse phone will launch on June 28, which is almost a week ahead. The teaser poster shared by the company is rather cryptic. It has an entrance, probably to its own Metaverse platform called the Viverse. This hints that the device will be a Viverse-centric phone. Apart from that, there’s nothing that the poster reveals. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

HTC has been quiet about its Viverse phone ever since it was in the rumors. After it revealed its existence, a few leaks began to emerge for some HTC products. Similarly, last month, a wireless charger from the brand appeared on a certification website with model 2BK200. It had a 15W charging speed. Although it only had the HTC branding, it could be an accessory for the Viverse phone, who knows? Also Read - HTC Desire 20+ launched with 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Getting back to the phone, the Viverse phone’s specifications are still under wraps and there hasn’t been any concrete leak of the device. All we know for now is that it is a 5G phone that will have something about Metaverse. For the unversed, HTC has its own VR headsets and smart glasses under the Vive branding. These products are aimed at offering a great virtual reality experience.

Earlier this year, the company announced the Viverse platform, which is said to be an open and secure Metaverse platform by HTC for its products. The Viverse platform works as an integration of VR, AR, AI, and Blockchain. The brand also has considered 5G as a major element of the Viverse.

It appears that just like Microsoft, Meta, and other brands that forayed into the Metaverse platform, HTC plans to do the same. While HTC has already made a couple of products for its own Metaverse platform (i.e. Viverse) such as the aforementioned smart glasses and VR headsets, the company now appears to be taking a step forward with a Viverse-supported smartphone.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 10:46 AM IST

