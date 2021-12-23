Huawei has a fairly decent portfolio when it comes to the foldable display smartphones. The company has Mate X-series consisting of the Huawei Mate X, Mate Xs and Mate X2 foldable display smartphones. In addition to being successors to each other, these foldable display smartphones have one thing in common: their design. Now, Huawei has launched a new foldable display smartphone. However, unlike the Mate X series, Huawei’s newly launched P50 Pocket foldable display smartphone, features a clamshell design, something on the lines of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

However, a clamshell design is the only thing that the two phones have in common. Besides having a bigger battery and a bigger primary display, the newly launched Huawei P50 Pocket has a circular primary display, which is unlike Galaxy Z Flip 3's rectangular secondary display. Additionally, the Huawei P50 Pocket has an embossed design, which stands out against Galaxy Z Flip 3 rather plain design.

The phone's circular display, as Huawei demonstrated in a video, can be used for almost everything from getting directions on a navigation app to controlling the music player to viewing messages to snapping selfies using the front camera.

Huawei P50 Pocket specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Huawei P50 Pocket sports a 6.9-inch primary OLED display with a resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a 1.04-inch OLED display with a 340 x 340 pixels with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor. It is available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage variants.

Coming to the cameras, the Huawei P50 Pocket sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 40MP true-chroma primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 32MP ultra-spectrum sensor. On the front, it has a 10.7MP selfie camera. On the battery front, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s SuperCharge technology.

Huawei P50 Pocket price and availability

Coming to the price and availability, the standard P50 Pocket, which is available in a single 8+256GB variant costs CNY 8,988 (Rs 1,06,125 approx.) while the special edition gold edition variant with 12+512GB space costs CNY 10,988 (Rs 1,29,722 approx). It is up for purchase in China.