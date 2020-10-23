comscore Huawei Mate 30E Pro with EMUI 11, Kirin 990 and 5G support announced
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Huawei Mate 30E Pro with EMUI 11, Kirin 990 and 5G support announced in China
News

Huawei Mate 30E Pro with EMUI 11, Kirin 990 and 5G support announced in China

Mobile

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is currently available for pre-bookings in China with a booking amount of CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,100).

  • Published: October 23, 2020 3:33 PM IST
Huawei-Mate-30E-Pro

Huawei has announced Mate 30E Pro in China alongside the Mate 40 series. The new smartphone comes with Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC and 5G support. The powerful flagship chipset means you are looking at a premium smartphone. Unfortunately, Huawei hasn’t revealed the pricing as yet, but the pre-orders have begun. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Huawei Mate 30E: Pre-booking details, variants

The Mate 30E Pro is currently available for pre-booking in China with a booking amount of CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). It comes in two variants with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage options. There are four different color options on offer – Black, Space Silver, Emerald Green and Cosmic Purple. Also, you get two more variants with a leather finish – Vegan Leather Forest Green and Vegan Leather Orange. The company’s hasn’t said anything about the India launch or global launch. Also Read - iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Huawei Mate 30E Pro: Specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a wider iPhone-like notch. As noted above, the handset packs flagship HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Also Read - Huawei to upgrade EMUI version to Android 11 for upcoming Mate 40 series

For camera, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro gets a Leica optics-equipped quad rear camera setup. The lenses include a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel lens and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. In front camera, Huawei has used a 32-megapixel camera sensor paired with a 3D depth sensor.

For battery, Huawei has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Mate 30E Pro coupled with USB Type-C 40W SuperCharger. Also it includes 27W fast wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 23, 2020 3:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30
Android 10
Kirin 990 SoC
Triple - 40MP + 16MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features
Mobile
Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features
OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

Mobile

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

Mobile

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Mobile

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Telecom

BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features

Mobile

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features
Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

Mobile

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details
iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Mobile

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more
Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11

News

Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 स्मार्टफोन को लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Infinix Hot 10 का नया 4GB वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, कीमत 8,999 रुपये

Huawei Mate 30E Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

POCO ने Flipkart Big Billion Days sale में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

गुजरात के इन शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा मोबाइल गेमर्स, जानें दिल्ली और मुंबई का हाल

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features
Mobile
Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features
OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

Mobile

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked
Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

Mobile

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details
iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Mobile

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Apps

WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers