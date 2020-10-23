Huawei has announced Mate 30E Pro in alongside the Mate 40 series. The new smartphone comes with Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC and support. The powerful flagship chipset means you are looking at a premium smartphone. Unfortunately, Huawei hasn’t revealed the pricing as yet, but the pre-orders have begun. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Huawei Mate 30E: Pre-booking details, variants

The Mate 30E Pro is currently available for pre-booking in China with a booking amount of CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). It comes in two variants with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage options. There are four different color options on offer – Black, Space Silver, Emerald Green and Cosmic Purple. Also, you get two more variants with a leather finish – Vegan Leather Forest Green and Vegan Leather Orange. The company’s hasn’t said anything about the launch or global launch. Also Read - iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Huawei Mate 30E Pro: Specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a wider iPhone-like notch. As noted above, the handset packs flagship HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Also Read - Huawei to upgrade EMUI version to Android 11 for upcoming Mate 40 series

For camera, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro gets a Leica optics-equipped quad rear camera setup. The lenses include a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel lens and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. In front camera, Huawei has used a 32-megapixel camera sensor paired with a 3D depth sensor.

For battery, Huawei has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Mate 30E Pro coupled with USB Type-C 40W SuperCharger. Also it includes 27W fast wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.