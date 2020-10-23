comscore Huawei Mate 40 series with 5G and Penta cameras unveiled | BGR India
News

Huawei Mate 40 series with Kirin 9000, penta camera setup and 5G support launched in China

Mobile

Huawei Mate 40 series gets three variants with the regular Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus this year.

  • Updated: October 23, 2020 5:02 PM IST
mate-40

Huawei has finally unveiled its new Mate 40 series in front of the world. As expected, the company hosted its online launch event this week to unleash the trio Mate 40 phones for consumers. The phones, Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ offer high-end features but still come without Google apps support. This means, you’re heavily relying on the newly built AppGallery ecosystem. And other third-party app stores to download popular apps. Also Read - Huawei Mate 30E Pro with EMUI 11, Kirin 990 and 5G support announced in China

Having said that, Huawei has left no stone unturned to make the Mate 40 series catches our eye. These come with OLED display that support 90Hz refresh rate. The brand has used its in-house octa-core Kirin 9000 5G chipset to power the series. You get wide array of cameras at the back, something that Huawei is renowned for. And yes, the built-in battery gets fast charging support, both for wired and wireless. It goes without saying the Mate 40 Pro Plus bears the flagship torch for the brand. Which is why it gets the best of camera chops, among everything else. Also Read - Huawei to upgrade EMUI version to Android 11 for upcoming Mate 40 series

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus camera setup and more

The phone gets a penta camera setup at the back, which includes a primary 50-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor with periscope lens. Then you also have 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. And the last of the slot goes to a ToF sensor. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series official poster teases the octagonal camera module

However, on the front, Huawei has chosen a modest single 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The regular Mate 40 packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge technology. While the Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus models come loaded with 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging and also 50W wireless charging. Huawei has also introduced new gesture features that lets you control the phone hands-free.

Huawei Mate 40 series: Price, availability

Talking about price and availability, the Mate 40 series starts from $1,063 (Rs 78,100 approx) for the base model. And goes up to a whopping $1,654 (Rs 1,22,300 approx) for the Mate 40 Pro Plus. Strangely, Huawei has not shared availability details for any of these phones, so that will probably happen on a later date. And as for India, with all the anti-China sentiments going around, it’s unlikely we’ll see these phones on our shores for a long time to come.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2020 4:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 23, 2020 5:02 PM IST

