Huawei Mate 50 Pro launches Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G chipset: Full details here
Huawei Mate 50 Pro announced with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoC and triple cameras

Huawei has announced the all-new Huawei Mate 50 Pro in global markets with a 4G-only Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Earlier this month, Huawei launched the Huawei Mate 50 Pro in China with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and triple cameras. Now, the company has announced the device in the European market and it is listed on the company website. Also Read - Huawei Mate 50 Pro with Qualcomm's top processor launched but it lacks 5G

The all-new Mate 50 Pro comes as a premium smartphone and ships with EMUI 13. Similar to other available Huawei devices, this one doesn’t have one with Google apps, meaning that you will have to rely on the Huawei App Gallery. Also Read - First Xiaomi, then Vivo, now Oppo: Why are Chinese firms on Indian govt's radar?

Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications and pricing

The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch display with a 2616 x 1212 pixels resolution. It is an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It has 1.07 billion colors and 144Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, however, due to limitations, the phone only supports 4G connectivity. The octa-core chipset comes with Adreno GPU and is paired with up to 8GB  of RAM and 256GB/512GB  of internal storage, depending on the SIM option you choose.

There’s a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64M telephoto sensor. The main lens and the telephoto sensor support optical image stabilization support. The device has support for 100x hybrid zoom.

Moving to the front, it has a 13MP wide lens for selfies and video calls. It also supports 3D depth-sensing camera.

The, as well as front camera, is capable of shooting 4K videos and comes with several camera modes including Night mode, Macro, AI Cinemapgraph, Snapshot, Burst, and more. On the front, there’s a Slow-Motion selfie and Mirror reflection feature.

As for the battery, it packs a 4,700mAh cell with support for 66W SuperCharge technology. It also has 50W wireless charging support. The device has an IP68 rating adding to its durability.

The smartphone comes in both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support for connectivity. The device boots on EMUI 13 and doesn’t come with Google apps. Instead, users have to rely on the Huawei App Gallery.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro starts at Euro 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,02,000) and comes in Black, Silver, and Orange color options.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 7:10 PM IST
