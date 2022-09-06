Huawei Mate 50 Pro with Qualcomm's top processor launched but it lacks 5G

Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company that is still reeling from trade suspensions with various US companies. While it has been quite some time since the US banned Huawei, the company has tried standing on its own. But it is still far from being entirely independent. A case in point is the new Mate 50 series, which uses Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip but without 5G connectivity.

Unlike the rumours that said the Huawei Mate 50 Pro would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the company went ahead to announce that the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powers the new flagship. But what came as a surprise was that the phone does not have 5G connectivity, possibly because of the sanctions on Huawei by the US. That could be a major dealbreaker for many customers in the market where Huawei still operates, but to make up for that, the company has come up with even better cameras on the latest Mate 50 Pro.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 specifications

The new Mate 50 Pro brings some changes to the camera design from the previous generation. The camera module looks like an octagon and houses all the sensors. The design surrounding this protruded camera module looks as if a smartwatch was carved on the back of the phone. The Mate 50 Pro also comes in a Porsche Design model called the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. The design of this model is inspired by supercars.

The Huawei Mate 50 phone uses the same back design as the predecessor Mate 40. There is a curved back panel and rounded edges on the Mate 50. However, steering away from the Mate 40, the camera module on the Mate 50 is a big circle that carries smaller circles with all the sensors inside them. This module covers nearly one-third of the back panel of the Mate 50.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a 6.74-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The phone supports 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The display notch has several sensors that help with 3D face recognition. The Mate 50, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole in the centre. The display uses a 90Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Huawei says the display also supports HDR and P3 colour gamut, while also housing an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powering the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 is an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Since 5G connectivity is missing on the processor, it might translate into better power efficiency. The performance of this 4G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is likely to be the same as the 5G counterpart. While there is no 5G, the Huawei Mate 50 series supports satellite communication technology that will let users make calls and send texts in locations with no network. While the Mate 50 Pro is IP68 rated, the company claims the Mate 50 is water- and dust-resistant, but there is no IP rating available on the website. The phones also have stereo speakers and an anti-fingerprint film.

Cameras are one of the selling points for the Huawei Mate series. The Mate 50 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, the Mate 50 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the notch. The Mate 50 Pro is the first phone ever to come with XMAGE imaging technology.

The Mate 50, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13-megapixel Sony IMX688 sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5X optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a 4700mAh battery on the Mate 50 Pro and a 4460mAh battery on the Mate 50 that support 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 price

The flagship Huawei Mate 50 Pro starts at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs 78,000), while the Mate 50 will be available in China starting at CNY 4,999, which is roughly Rs 57,300. Both phones come in five colours, (translated from Chinese) Obsidian Black, Frost Silver, Streamer Purple, Daybreak, and Kunlun colours.