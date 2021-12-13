comscore Huawei Mate V could launch on December 23; new foldable focused on cameras
Huawei Mate V is expected to be the company's first clamshell foldable that will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not much is known about the smartphone as of now.

Huawei is rumoured to be getting ready to launch its next foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate V on December 23. Newly leaked images of the upcoming smartphone’s case spotted by GSMArena on Weibo showcase Huawei’s commitment to cameras. According to the pictures, the case features two large cut-outs on the back of the device, matching the triple-lens rear camera setup of the Huawei P50. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

While it is not clear as of now, however, it is safe to expect the Huawei Mate V to come with a flagship camera setup. Note, earlier flagships including the Huawei Mate X2 have also features top-notch cameras Also Read - Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Huawei Mate V is expected to be the company’s first clamshell foldable that will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not much is known about the smartphone as of now. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

To recall, Huawei had announced that it is working on three foldable smartphones, which would be launched later at more affordable price points.

If the leaks are to be believed, Huawei Mate V will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Motorola Razr globally.

The device will not succeed the Mate X2, but instead compliment it. The Mate X series will continue to offer consumers access to larger displays, whereas, the V series will reportedly tend to customers looking for compact options.

Another point to note is that we do not know if the alleged smartphone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin chipset or will it be using a chipset from some other OEM like MediaTek or Qualcomm.

Huawei Mate X2: Specifications

Huawei Mate X2 sports a 6.45-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an 8-inch foldable OLED with 2,200×2,480 pixels display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC paired with the Mali-G78 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own EMUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

The device sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel super zoom camera. At the front, the device features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST

