comscore Huawei Mate X2 launch on February 22, design teased in new poster | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Huawei Mate X2 launch on February 22, teaser reveals inward folding screen
News

Huawei Mate X2 launch on February 22, teaser reveals inward folding screen

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2, which is the company's next-generation foldable smartphone, will launch in China on February 22, design teased in new poster.

huawei-x2

Image Source: The Verge

Huawei Mate X2 will sport an inward folding design, an official teaser poster on Chinese social networking site Weibo has revealed. Huawei will hold an event on February 22 at 8:00 PM local time in China to unveil its new foldable smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi could finally give us Galaxy Fold rival with 108MP camera: Report

Huawei Mate X2 teaser image shows the smartphone from the side, suggesting it will come with an inward folding design, much like Samsung Galaxy Fold. This is different from Huawei’s original Mate X, the display on which folds outwards. Also Read - Apple could launch a foldable iPad with the micro-LED screen in 2023

In the image, the foldable phone can be seen from the side open at an angle. There is a slight glow on the inside of the hinge, compared to the rest of the poster. The hinge opens up to display the time eight on a clock, which is when the launch event is scheduled for. Also Read - Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25, could feature Snapdragon 865

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22: What we know

Huawei Mate X2 is the company’s third foldable smartphone after the original Mate X, which was launched in 2019, and Mate Xs, which made its debut in 2020. Both Mate X and Mate Xs come with outward-folding displays. Huawei Mate X2 is codenamed Teton, according to tipster Evan Blass.

To recall, Huawei filed a patent with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an inward folding smartphone design, back in January last year. The patent sketches also hint at a slot for a stylus. Further, there could be a total of six cameras.

Ross Young, who is the founder and principal analyst for DisplaySearch and DSCC,  previously revealed that the display for the Mate X2 will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. The smartphone is said to sport a CPI (Colorless Polyimide) type display that we saw on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is different from the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) type screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

However, the downside of CPI is that it uses plastic material and does not offer the same durability as UTG that uses glass. Further, CPI is said to be less resistant than UTG.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner
Features
Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner
Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones

Mobiles

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Mobiles

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22

Samvad: India-made messaging app could be launched soon

Apps

Samvad: India-made messaging app could be launched soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

iOS 14.5 beta update beings new emojis and shortcuts

Realme GT 5G to debut on March 4, likely to feature glass back

We might see the launch of Apple AirPods 3 next month

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Apple iPhone 13 mini: Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

Top 5 Games Under 50MB: Check the list here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22
Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22
Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report
Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25

News

Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के इन पुराने स्मार्टफोन्स में मिलेंगे Galaxy S21 जैसे फीचर्स

Motorola का एक और सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन Google Fi पर हुए लिस्ट

Jio Rs 11 Plan: सिर्फ 11 रुपये में जियो दे रहा अनलिमिटेड डेटा, जानिए कितनी है वैलिडिटी

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

WhatsApp vs Sandes: देसी Instant messaging app पर मिल रहे 5 ऐसे फीचर, आज तक नहीं दे पाया व्हाट्सऐप

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones
Mobiles
Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones
Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Mobiles

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications
iOS 14.5 beta update beings new emojis and shortcuts

News

iOS 14.5 beta update beings new emojis and shortcuts
Realme GT 5G to debut on March 4, likely to feature glass back

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G to debut on March 4, likely to feature glass back
We might see the launch of Apple AirPods 3 next month

Wearables

We might see the launch of Apple AirPods 3 next month

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers