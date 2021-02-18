Huawei Mate X2 will sport an inward folding design, an official teaser poster on Chinese social networking site Weibo has revealed. Huawei will hold an event on February 22 at 8:00 PM local time in China to unveil its new foldable smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi could finally give us Galaxy Fold rival with 108MP camera: Report

Huawei Mate X2 teaser image shows the smartphone from the side, suggesting it will come with an inward folding design, much like Samsung Galaxy Fold. This is different from Huawei's original Mate X, the display on which folds outwards.

In the image, the foldable phone can be seen from the side open at an angle. There is a slight glow on the inside of the hinge, compared to the rest of the poster. The hinge opens up to display the time eight on a clock, which is when the launch event is scheduled for.

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22: What we know

Huawei Mate X2 is the company’s third foldable smartphone after the original Mate X, which was launched in 2019, and Mate Xs, which made its debut in 2020. Both Mate X and Mate Xs come with outward-folding displays. Huawei Mate X2 is codenamed Teton, according to tipster Evan Blass.

To recall, Huawei filed a patent with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an inward folding smartphone design, back in January last year. The patent sketches also hint at a slot for a stylus. Further, there could be a total of six cameras.

Ross Young, who is the founder and principal analyst for DisplaySearch and DSCC, previously revealed that the display for the Mate X2 will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. The smartphone is said to sport a CPI (Colorless Polyimide) type display that we saw on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is different from the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) type screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

However, the downside of CPI is that it uses plastic material and does not offer the same durability as UTG that uses glass. Further, CPI is said to be less resistant than UTG.