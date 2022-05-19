Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched: Check details

comscore Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched
Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched: Price, specifications and more

Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a 7.8-inch foldable 120Hz OLED panel, and in unfolded state it is 6.5 inches 120Hz and 240Hz, respectively.

Huawei recently launched the Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone in the Chinese market and now at its global event, the brand has announced its Mate Xs 2 foldable phone in the Global market. The Mate Xs 2 has a 7.8-inch foldable 120Hz OLED panel, and in unfolded state it is 6.5 inches 120Hz and 240Hz, respectively. It is just 5.4mm at its thinnest point, same as the predecessor.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 price and availability

Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at €1,999 in the European market. It comes in Black, White, and Violet color options, and it will be available to purchase in June.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 specifications

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inches folded screen which expands to 7.8-inches when unfolded. It has an OLED panel with 2480 x 2200 pixels resolution when expanded (2480 × 1176 pixels while folded). The display panel comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1440 Hz PWM dimming, and 424ppi pixel density.

The foldable smartphone houses a Snapdragon 888 4G SoC with the Adreno 660 GPU and comes in a single storage configuration of 8GB + 512GB, and the memory can be expanded further by up to 256GB.

The smartphone houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto with optical image stabilization. There’s also a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The Mate XS 2 runs on EMUI 12 out of the box.

The device features a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that Huawei claims can charge the battery to 90% in just 30 minutes.

In addition, the Chinese tech giant also launched Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes in 43 and 46mm circular dial sizes. Both are outfitted with AMOLED displays as well as numerous health and activity tracking features.

Both are running Huawei’s proprietary HarmonyOS 2, and they come with a physical side button and a digital crown. The watches feature SpO2 tracking, skin temperature monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, and 32GB of storage.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro 46mm variant is available in Black Fluoroelastomer strap, Grey Leather Strap, and Titanium Strap. These are priced at €369, €389, and €499 respectively. The 43mm model is offered in White Leather and White Ceramic strap costing €499 and €699.

  Published Date: May 19, 2022 9:30 AM IST

