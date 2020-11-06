Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Earlier this year, in October, Huawei launched its Mate 40 Series flagship. Now, they have officially launched a mid-range smartphone called Huawei Nova 8 SE. In line with what has been leaked so far, one of the models of the Nova 8 Series smartphone has brought many improvements that are better than its predecessor. Starting from the screen, processor, to the fast-charging system. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 SE और Nova 8 SE High Edition स्मार्टफोन 66W फास्ट चार्ज और 64MP क्वाड कैमरा के साथ हुए लॉन्च

As rumored, Huawei has introduced two different chipsets in Nova 8 SE. The first is powered by a Dimensity 720 processor. Meanwhile, the second model relies on the Dimensity 800U as used by the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. Although different, the two chipsets belonging to MediaTek both support 5G connectivity by being built on a 7nm process. But of course, the Dimensity 800U is more powerful, which has a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and has 5G + 5G dual SIM dual standby.

Specification and features

Regardless of which processor version is chosen, the two variants of the Huawei Nova 8 SE are equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of native UFS 2.1 type storage. Likewise, with the rest of the identical specifications. Unlike its predecessor, which packs a punch-hole design. This time, Huawei chose a simpler Waterdrop Notch design for the Nova 8 SE by adopting a rounded corner design. But the good news is, now the LCD panel has changed to OLED.

Talking about the display, the Huawei Nova 8 SE has a 6.53-inch diagonal screen that produces Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10 support. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition, this smartphone also looks slim, which is only 7.46 mm thick and weighs around 178 grams.

Moving to the back, the Huawei Nova 8 SE has a square camera module to accommodate a total of four cameras, complete with an LED flash placed in the center. The quad-camera on the Huawei Nova 8 SE consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.9. It is then paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is also a pair of 2-megapixel cameras that act as macro cameras and depth sensors. Moreover, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera in a small notch at the top of the screen for taking selfies or video calls.

66W fast-charging

Huawei Nova 8 SE is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery and the highlight is the presence of 66W Super-Fast Charge technology like that of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and also an improvement over the previous generation. Huawei claims that with 66W Super-Fast Charge, it only takes 35 minutes to charge up to 100%. In addition, they also say that its fast-charging technology comes with the industry’s first single-cell dual-channel three-electrode architecture which makes the battery last longer.

Other specifications that Nova 8 SE offers are support, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Huawei Histen 6.1, Huawei Histen 6.1 to provide the best audio experience, and it runs. EMUI 10.1 interface based on Android 10 OS. The Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone is available in several color choices. These include Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, Silver Moon Start, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky.

Price and Availability

As far as price is concerned, Huawei is selling it with a starting price tag of 2,599 Yuan (around Rs. 29,000) for the Dimensity 720 edition. Those who want the Dimensity 800U model will have to buy it for 2,699 Yuan (around Rs. 30,100). This phone will be sold for the first time in China, while its international availability is unknown.