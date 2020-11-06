comscore Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China
News

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Mobiles

Huawei Nova 8 SE comes in two different chipset variants, namely Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 800U by packing an OLED panel together boasting a 64MP Quad-camera.

  • Published: November 6, 2020 2:47 PM IST
Huawei-Nova-8-SE-

Earlier this year, in October, Huawei launched its Mate 40 Series flagship. Now, they have officially launched a mid-range smartphone called Huawei Nova 8 SE. In line with what has been leaked so far, one of the models of the Nova 8 Series smartphone has brought many improvements that are better than its predecessor. Starting from the screen, processor, to the fast-charging system. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 SE और Nova 8 SE High Edition स्मार्टफोन 66W फास्ट चार्ज और 64MP क्वाड कैमरा के साथ हुए लॉन्च

As rumored, Huawei has introduced two different chipsets in Nova 8 SE. The first is powered by a Dimensity 720 processor. Meanwhile, the second model relies on the Dimensity 800U as used by the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. Although different, the two chipsets belonging to MediaTek both support 5G connectivity by being built on a 7nm process. But of course, the Dimensity 800U is more powerful, which has a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and has 5G + 5G dual SIM dual standby. Also Read - Huawei Mate 30E Pro with EMUI 11, Kirin 990 and 5G support announced in China

Specification and features

Regardless of which processor version is chosen, the two variants of the Huawei Nova 8 SE are equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of native UFS 2.1 type storage. Likewise, with the rest of the identical specifications. Unlike its predecessor, which packs a punch-hole design. This time, Huawei chose a simpler Waterdrop Notch design for the Nova 8 SE by adopting a rounded corner design. But the good news is, now the LCD panel has changed to OLED.

Talking about the display, the Huawei Nova 8 SE has a 6.53-inch diagonal screen that produces Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10 support. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition, this smartphone also looks slim, which is only 7.46 mm thick and weighs around 178 grams.

Moving to the back, the Huawei Nova 8 SE has a square camera module to accommodate a total of four cameras, complete with an LED flash placed in the center. The quad-camera on the Huawei Nova 8 SE consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.9. It is then paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is also a pair of 2-megapixel cameras that act as macro cameras and depth sensors. Moreover, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera in a small notch at the top of the screen for taking selfies or video calls.

66W fast-charging

Huawei Nova 8 SE is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery and the highlight is the presence of 66W Super-Fast Charge technology like that of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and also an improvement over the previous generation. Huawei claims that with 66W Super-Fast Charge, it only takes 35 minutes to charge up to 100%. In addition, they also say that its fast-charging technology comes with the industry’s first single-cell dual-channel three-electrode architecture which makes the battery last longer.

Other specifications that Nova 8 SE offers are support, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Huawei Histen 6.1, Huawei Histen 6.1 to provide the best audio experience, and it runs. EMUI 10.1 interface based on Android 10 OS. The Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone is available in several color choices. These include Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, Silver Moon Start, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky.

Price and Availability

As far as price is concerned, Huawei is selling it with a starting price tag of 2,599 Yuan (around Rs. 29,000) for the Dimensity 720 edition. Those who want the Dimensity 800U model will have to buy it for 2,699 Yuan (around Rs. 30,100). This phone will be sold for the first time in China, while its international availability is unknown.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 6, 2020 2:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out
Apps
WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out
Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

Gaming

Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51

Reviews

Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Mobiles

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery

Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched: Price, specifications

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions

Apple iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 released for iPhones, iPads

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Mobiles

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China
Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

Mobiles

Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021
Honor Band 6 officially launches: AMOLED display and more

Wearables

Honor Band 6 officially launches: AMOLED display and more
Samsung W21 5G foldable phone launched: Price, specs

News

Samsung W21 5G foldable phone launched: Price, specs
Vivo S7e 5G with Dimensity 720 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launched in China

Mobiles

Vivo S7e 5G with Dimensity 720 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launched in China

हिंदी समाचार

64MP कैमरा, 180Hz सैम्पलिंग रेट और OLED डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च होगा OPPO का बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 9 5G स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन चीन में हुआ ऑउट ऑफ स्टॉक, Mi 11 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy F41 Review: 64MP कैमरे वाला बेस्ट अफोर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

WhatsApp Pay को मिली मंजूरी, लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार शुरू हुई यह सेवा

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

The Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery
News
The Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery
Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched: Price, specifications

News

Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched: Price, specifications
Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Mobiles

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China
Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions

Apps

Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions
Apple iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 released for iPhones, iPads

Mobiles

Apple iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 released for iPhones, iPads

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers