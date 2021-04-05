Huawei P50 leaked renders reveal unique camera design

Huawei P50 series is likely baking in Huawei’s smartphone inventory, as purported renders of the devices recently made their appearance on the internet. While leaked images of the supposed Huawei P50 Pro showed up last week, fresh images of the regular Huawei P50 model have now been revealed. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

If we are to believe these leaked images, the Huawei P50 series could likely come with a revamped design. The schematics show the phone featuring a curved display with a tiny cutout at the center accommodating the front camera. The power button and volume rockers are placed at the right edge. At the back, big-button like camera module could be seen arranged in vertical order. The renders reveal the two circles having two lenses each making a total of four cameras. In addition to design and camera details, the video suggests four possible colour options- Sea green, beige, black, and grey. To note, the renders were shared by Waqar Khan based on leaked schematics about the upcoming Huawei phone. Also Read - Huawei P50 series with 120Hz display, 200x digital zoom tipped to launch in March

The key elements of the upcoming Huawei P50 series are scarce as of now, however, the new flagship series is expected to have camera prowess in focus like the previous iteration. Reports predict that Huawei might follow its usual tradition and bring three models for the fan-base- Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro, and the high-end Huawei P50 Pro+.

The primary sensor on the top models is tipped to be the Sony IMX800, the first 1-inch sensor crafted for mobiles. As for the arrangement, GsmArena speculates that the standard variant could feature a standard wide-angle camera, an ultrawide, and a telephoto non-periscope lens. Meanwhile, the P50 Pro could get a wide-angle lens, a periscope lens, and an ultrawide lens. The premium Huawei P50 Pro+ is expected to cash in the most in the camera department with a wide-angle lens, an ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens (periscope), and a 3D ToF camera.

In addition, the series could be the first from the company’s smartphone shelf to get the in-house Harmony OS out of the box. The upcoming Huawei P50 lineup is expected to get the Chinese brand’s top-of-the-line Kirin 9000 mobile platform. The latest flagship series from Huawei was expected to unveil by the end of March, but it has now been reportedly pushed for May-June.