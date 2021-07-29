Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

Huawei P50 series, the Chinese smartphone brand’s latest flagship series finally marks its debut. The highlight of the new Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro is the premium hardware, and the company first HarmonyOS. Huawei has launched the new P50 lineup for a price starting at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs 51,700). This time around, the Chinese brand hasn’t brought a Pro+ model. However, the company has introduced the Pro model with two SoC variants- the in-house Kirin 999 and Snapdragon 888-targeting different markets. Also Read - Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

Huawei P50, P50 Pro price, availability

Huawei P50 is priced at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs 51,700) for the base model with 8GB/128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB storage model costs CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs 57,400). As for the high-end Huawei P50 Pro, the phone is priced at CNY 6,000 for the cheap variant with 8GB/128GB storage (roughly Rs 68,900). The 256GB storage version costs CNY 6,500 (roughly Rs 74,700), while the top of the line model with 12GB/512GB storage costs CNY 7,500 (roughly Rs 86,200).

As mentioned, there are two models of the Huawei P50 Pro, the Kirin 999 equipped variants are priced at CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs 91,800) and CNY 8,488 (roughly Rs 97,500) respectively.

In terms of availability, the vanilla Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro 12GB RAM model will go on sale in September. The Huawei P50 Pro will be up for pre-order starting today and the first batch will ship on August 12. Huawei hasn’t shared any specifics if the new flagship series will make its way outside China.

Huawei P50, P50 Pro specifications, features

Huawei P50 Pro

As far as specs are concerned, Huawei P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1,228×2,700 pixel resolution) OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 450ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It ships with either HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the button-shaped camera module comes with the following configuration- a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 40-megapixel monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture. The quad-camera array has 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom support. For selfies, a 13-megapixel camera is embedded on the punch-hole cutout.

The Huawei P50 Pro has a battery backup of 4,360mAh and supports 66W Wired Super Fast Charge and 50W Wireless Super Fast Charge solution. The phone has wireless charging support too. It is IP68-rated water and dust resistant and has an in-display fingerprint reader.

As for the vanilla variant, the Huawei P50 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,224×2,700 pixels) OLED flat display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 458ppi pixel density. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with 8GB RAM. It has nano memory card support for storage expansion.

Unlike the Pro model, it gets a triple camera layout housing a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture and OIS with 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom support. The selfie camera, however, is the same as that in the Pro version. The Huawei P50 packs a slightly small 4,100mAh battery. It supports 66W wired Fast Charge and is IP68 rated water and dust resistant.

As for the colour options, the Pro model comes in Cocoa Tea Gold, Dawn Powder, Rippling Clouds, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black colour coats. Meanwhile, the regular variant is offered in Cocoa Tea Gold, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black colour options.