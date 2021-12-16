comscore Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23
  • Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone launch date has been revealed
Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone launch date has been revealed

The teaser shared by Huawei shows two panels in gold and silver, with "Huawei P50 Pocket" written next to it and the launch date of December 23. According to the picture shared by the company, the upcoming foldable smartphone can be launched at 8:30 am CET (1:00 pm IST).

Huawei is all set to unveil its next foldable smartphone globally. The tech giant will launch P50 Pocket foldable smartphone on December 23. The company teased the poster through its Twitter handle and Weibo. According to the teaser poster shared by the company, Huawei’s upcoming smartphone may come in two color options. Also Read - Huawei Mate V could launch on December 23; new foldable focused on cameras

As of now, Huawei has not revealed any official information about the smartphone’s specifications. But teasers indicate that this phone can get a vertical folding design. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

The manufacturer has shared a glimpse of the smartphone and shared details of the phone’s launch event on social media. Huawei shared the launch details on Weibo and Twitter for its global launch. Also Read - Huawei launches an affordable smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Specifications

It is believed that this phone will be equipped with Kirin 9000 processor in China. It could be a 4G smartphone. As per rumors, the global variant of the phone will be provided with Snapdragon 888 processor. It can get a 6.7-inch screen and can get a vertical folding design.

It is not the company’s first foldable smartphone. The Huawei launched Mate X2 earlier this year, and the First Mate was unveiled in 2019. But the design used in the upcoming Huawei P50 Pocket is similar to the design of Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

To recall, Huawei unveiled its flagship P50 Pro smartphone earlier this year with Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED screen, 8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB storage, four rear cameras, a 4,100mAh battery, 66W fast wired charging, and an IP68 rating.

  Published Date: December 16, 2021 9:58 AM IST

