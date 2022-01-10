comscore Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket to launch globally in January 2022: Check specifications, expected price
Huawei P50 Pocket: Price, availability details

Tech giant Huawei has already launched P50 Pocket foldable smartphone in China in December 2021, which is the company’s first clamshell foldable phone. The company has also launched Mate X series foldable smartphones in the past. The new Huawei P50 Pocket comes with a multi-dimensional hinge that can be folded without creases. With a 4,360mAh battery and 66W fast charging support, the upcoming smartphone is expected to launch globally on January 12. Also Read - Worried that someone is spying on you using your smartphone? Follow these simple steps to stay safe

As per the report, Huawei Malaysia has listed both smartphones on its official site with critical features and specifications. As per the report, the P50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC instead of Kirin 9000, and the P50 Pocket will run EMUI 12 out of the box instead of harmony. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition launching in India soon

To recall, the company has launched Huawei P50 Pocket in Crystal White and Obsidian Black color options. The remarkable thing about this smartphone is that the company has worked closely with Haute Couture designer Iris van Herpen to bring the phone’s unique design. The premium version of the Huawei P50 Pocket sports a gold finish with a flowing pattern. Also Read - Apple says no to metaverse for its mixed reality headset

Price

THE Huawei P50 Pocket base model comes with an 8GB + 256GB storage option, priced at CNY 8,988, i.e., around Rs 1.06 lakh. The premium version of 12GB, + 512GB storage, is available at CNY 10,988 i.e. INR 1.3 lakh.  Huawei has not yet revealed its price and availability in the international markets.

Specifications

Huawei P50 Pocket has two screens which one is 6.9 inches with an OLED display and a 1-inch secondary OLED screen. The secondary screen can receive calls, check notifications, and take selfies. The smartphone works on HarmonyOS and has supported widgets for apps.

The foldable phone is equipped with a triple rear camera, including a primary camera of 40 megapixels, 32 megapixels, and 13-megapixel sensors. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, a 10.7-megapixel centrally placed hole-punch selfie shooter, and a 4000mAh battery that supports fast-charging up to 40W.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 1:06 PM IST

