Huawei is gearing up to launch three new affordable foldable smartphones in the second half of 2021. According to a Digitimes report, Huawei will likely adopt more friendly pricing, targeting the entry-level segment. Also Read - Huawei phones now have a tool that could solve app crisis on Huawei AppGallery

Other smartphone vendors, including Samsung Electronics and Asustek Computer, are likely to follow suit by releasing their new foldable models in the second half, added the sources. Also Read - Huawei to pump in $1B on car tech in 2021

The report added that thanks to the launch of foldable smartphones by Huawei, Samsung, and other companies in the second half of the year, the global shipments of foldable smartphones will likely reach seven million units in 2021. Also Read - More foldable phones coming in 2021, Oppo could be next to join the bandwagon

Huawei announced the Mate X2 foldable smartphone in February this year, which is the successor to 2019’s Mate X. However, the smartphone comes at a premium price and is not available outside China.

The starting price of the Mate X2 is CNY 17,999 (approximately Rs 2.01 lakh) for the 256GB storage model. The higher-end 512GB variant is priced at CNY 18,999 (Rs 2.12 lakh approx).

As of now, there is no information on how much the Huawei foldable smartphones will cost, but the “entry-level” price segment could mean the devices could be more accessible to consumers.

The foldable devices have typically been so far been expensive. However, more and more companies are making an effort to make them more affordable.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to arrive with a lower price tag compared to the previous Samsung foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 isis likely to fall under $1,000.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly come with major design changes. A new trademark application (via LetsGoDigital) mentions the term ‘Armor Frame,’ which could mean a stronger frame material for the smartphone compared to the aluminum-based frame on the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip smartphones.