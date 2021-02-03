Huawei has confirmed the launch date for its next foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X2. The company said in a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo that the Mate X2 will make its debut in China on February 22. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones ranking on AnTuTu now (December 2020)

Huawei Mate X2, which will be the company’s third foldable smartphone, will sport a design slightly different from the Mate X and Mate XS. While the screen on the previous phones fold outwards, the Mate X2 will come with an inward-folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The company also posted a teaser image of the Mate X2, which reveals this design. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 SE powered by Kirin 710A SoC launched: Price, specifications

Apart from this, there is no official information about the Mate X2 as of now. However, tipster Digital Chat Station leaked a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone on Weibo. Huawei Mate X2 is said to feature an 8.01-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2,480×2,200 pixels. The secondary display will be a smaller 6.45-inches with a resolution of 2,700 × 1,160 pixels. Also Read - Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, MateBook D 14 2021 laptops launched: Price, specifications, features

In terms of camera, the Mate X2 is tipped to sport a 16-megapixels front, though it remains to be seen whether Huawei decides to place it on the main display or the secondary screen. The rear camera setup will be a combination of four lenses including a 50-megapixels main camera, 16-megapixels secondary lens, a 12-megapixels lens, and a fourth 8-megapixels lens. More camera features include support for 10x zoom.

Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor, as per the post, and backed by a 4,400mAh battery. In addition, the smartphone will also support 66W super flash charging. It will run an older Android 10 OS. Finally, the Mate X2 is said to measure 161.8×145.8×8.2 mm and weigh 295 grams.

Huawei Mate Xs was launched in February last year. It sports a design similar to its predecessor Mate X, but comes with an improved hinge and is powered by the flagship Kirin 990 5G chipset. The Mate Xs was unveiled in international markets as well compared to Mate X, which was limited to China. We will have to wait for the Mate X2 launch to know which markets it gets announced in.