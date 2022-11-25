comscore In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger
In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger

The Brazilian regulator seized iPhones from Apple Authorised Reseller stores and carrier stores for not including in-box chargers.

  • Brazil's regulator has seized iPhones from retail stores in its capital city.
  • It said it wants to force Apple to comply with local law through this move.
  • Apple is already fighting a case against the Brazil government over the charger issue.
Brazil has never been in favour of Apple’s decision to remove the power adapter, popularly called the charger, from the iPhone retail box. After imposing hefty fines and blocking sales of iPhones, the Brazilian regulator has now resorted to a new way to get Apple’s attention. The Federal District ((Distrito Federal)) of Brazil has now seized hundreds of iPhones from retail stores. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

According to Tecnoblog, Procon-DF conducted a drive to seize iPhones from different retail stores in Brasilia, the capital city of Brazil. Called ‘Operation Discharge’, the move is aimed at forcing Apple to comply with the local law that mandates smartphones to carry a charger in the retail box. The regulator seized iPhones from Apple Authorised Reseller stores and carrier stores. The body also ordered that any iPhone model that is selling without an in-box charger must be banned. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Apple is contesting Brazil’s law in a local court, so after the regulator seized iPhones, the company requested the government to allow sales until the dispute reaches a verdict. Brazil imposed restrictions on sales of iPhones and penalised Apple right after it removed the charger from the box with iPhone 12. Brazil’s continued efforts to make Apple comply with the law, however, never got any results. Instead, Apple removed the charger from the iPhone 11 box, which was previously used to carry the charger. And even after the seizing, Apple, according to the report, continues to sell iPhones in Brazil. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 India manufacturing gets shot in arm with second supplier

A Brazil court judge, per a report by MacMagazine, gave permission to Apple to continue selling iPhones in the country until a final ruling, saying that the company is not violating any consumer rights. The judge even slammed the Brazilian regulator for “abusing its power” by blocking sales of the iPhone. Because the judge is in favour, Apple says it is confident it will emerge victorious from the case. Apple also said that customers are aware of different ways to charge their phones. However, at the same time, Apple continued providing customers in Brazil with a charging cable in the box of the recently launched Apple TV 4K, which sells without a charger elsewhere.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 3:50 PM IST
