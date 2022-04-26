India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022

Apple shipped nearly one million ‘Make-in-India’ iPhones in India in the first quarter of 2022. According to a market intelligence firm Cyber Media Research (CMR), this figure represents a 50 percent jump year-on-year in iPhone shipments from within the country. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may feature a 48MP camera, A16 chip, satellite connectivity

Furthermore, the report says that iPhones in India registered an overall growth of 22 percent in the first quarter of 2022. This growth trend was primarily led by iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 sales. “Our insights point to the contribution of ‘Make in India’ iPhones in Q1 2022, increasing 50 percent YoY. The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as iPhone 13, is almost equal to iPhone 12,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR said in a statement to IANS. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

Apple’s enhanced and diversified iPhone production capabilities along with its aggressive retail initiatives helped in contributing to its strong growth momentum in India. “As Apple further diversifies its manufacturing base, the newer generation iPhone models will fuel Apple’s India growth story,” he added. Also Read - Apple starts removing outdated apps from App Store

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, starting with iPhone SE. Gradually, it added the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 to the mix. Then earlier this month, the company added the iPhone 13 to the mix.

Furthermore, the report says that the iPhone 12 maintained a lead with 52 percent market share in the first quarter of 2022. It was followed by the iPhone 13 at 20 percent market share and the iPhone 11 at an 18 percent market share in the country.

Talking about the Apple iPads, the report said that the company registered an overall growth of 31 percent in India. The 9th generation iPad with Wi-Fi led this trend and it garnered 45 percent market share in India in the first quarter of the year.

Talking about the rest of the year, Apple, as per the report, is expected to register a 5.2 percent market share in India in 2022.

The CMR analyst believes that this trend is being observed owing to Apple’s brand appeal. “This is a break from the past when older-generation iPhone models gained consumer favour through aggressive and attractive price offers,” he added.