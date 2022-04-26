comscore India shipped 1 million ‘Made in India’ iPhones in Q1 2022
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • India Shipped 1 Million Made In India Iphones In Q1 2022 Report
News

India shipped 1 million ‘Made in India’ iPhones in Q1 2022: Report

Mobiles

Apple, as per the report, is expected to register a 5.2 percent market share in India in 2022.

Apple-iPhone

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple shipped nearly one million ‘Make-in-India’ iPhones in India in the first quarter of 2022. According to a market intelligence firm Cyber Media Research (CMR), this figure represents a 50 percent jump year-on-year in iPhone shipments from within the country. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may feature a 48MP camera, A16 chip, satellite connectivity

Furthermore, the report says that iPhones in India registered an overall growth of 22 percent in the first quarter of 2022. This growth trend was primarily led by iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 sales. “Our insights point to the contribution of ‘Make in India’ iPhones in Q1 2022, increasing 50 percent YoY. The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as iPhone 13, is almost equal to iPhone 12,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR said in a statement to IANS. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

Apple’s enhanced and diversified iPhone production capabilities along with its aggressive retail initiatives helped in contributing to its strong growth momentum in India. “As Apple further diversifies its manufacturing base, the newer generation iPhone models will fuel Apple’s India growth story,” he added. Also Read - Apple starts removing outdated apps from App Store

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, starting with iPhone SE. Gradually, it added the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 to the mix. Then earlier this month, the company added the iPhone 13 to the mix.

Furthermore, the report says that the iPhone 12 maintained a lead with 52 percent market share in the first quarter of 2022. It was followed by the iPhone 13 at 20 percent market share and the iPhone 11 at an 18 percent market share in the country.

Talking about the Apple iPads, the report said that the company registered an overall growth of 31 percent in India. The 9th generation iPad with Wi-Fi led this trend and it garnered 45 percent market share in India in the first quarter of the year.

Talking about the rest of the year, Apple, as per the report, is expected to register a 5.2 percent market share in India in 2022.

The CMR analyst believes that this trend is being observed owing to Apple’s brand appeal. “This is a break from the past when older-generation iPhone models gained consumer favour through aggressive and attractive price offers,” he added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 26, 2022 3:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 26, 2022 3:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
Gaming
PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
Twitter buyout: How world leaders reacted to Elon Musk taking over Twitter

Photo Gallery

Twitter buyout: How world leaders reacted to Elon Musk taking over Twitter

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Mobiles

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022

Mobiles

India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal might get $42 million; if terminated

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

Related Stories

India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022

Mobiles

India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022
Apple iPhone 14 to ditch A16 chip, 48MP camera satellite connectivity coming this year: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 to ditch A16 chip, 48MP camera satellite connectivity coming this year: Report
Best Mobile Phone for Gaming in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone for Gaming in India (April 2022)
Best Phone with Big Screen in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India (April 2022)
Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

How To

Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, बंडल समेत मिल रहे धांसू रिवॉर्ड

एलन मस्क के ट्विटर खरीदने पर टेंशन में ह्यूमन राइट्स ग्रुप्स, कही ये बड़ी बात

गधे के सहारे खींचना पड़ा Ola Electric Scooter, जानिए आखिर क्यों आई ऐसी नौबत

1,299 रुपये में Nokia ने लॉन्च किए दो कीपैड वाले फोन, ईयरबड्स से भी उठा पर्दा

Top 5 Deals in Flipkart Sale: पोको से लेकर सैमसंग तक, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही टॉप डील

Latest Videos

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here
Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And pOLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price

News

Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And pOLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price

News

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
Gaming
PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28
Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Mobiles

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499
India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022

Mobiles

India shipped 1 million Made in India iPhones in Q1 2022
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal might get $42 million; if terminated

News

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal might get $42 million; if terminated

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers