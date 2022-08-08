comscore India to block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • India To Block Sale Of Chinese Phones Priced Below Rs 12000 Report
News

India may block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000

Mobiles

According to a Bloomberg report citing sources that came out on Monday, the country "seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than Rs 12,000 ($150) to kick-start its faltering domestic industry".

Redmi 9 Activ

India to block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000: Report

The Indian government is reportedly planning to put curbs on China-based smartphone players from selling low-end smartphones (less that Rs 12,000) to give a much-needed boost to homegrown brands like Micromax, Lava, Karbonn and others. According to a Bloomberg report citing sources that came out on Monday, the country “seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than Rs 12,000 ($150) to kick-start its faltering domestic industry”. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

The move, said the report citing people close to the matter, may push Chinese smartphone makers “out of the lower segment of the world’s second-biggest mobile market”. The government’s intentions, if true, will give a body blow to companies like Xiaomi and Realme that have captured about 50 per cent market share in India in the sub-$150 (Rs 12,000 and below) segment, according to Counterpoint Research. Also Read - Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month, signs agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung: Details here

“Overall, sub-$150 smartphones contributed to 31 per cent of the total smartphone volumes in India in the June quarter this year, compared to 49 per cent in the same quarter in 2018,” Research Director Tarun Pathak told IANS. “Chinese brands dominate 75-80 per cent of these volumes as Jio PhoneNext has ramped up in the last few quarters. This segment is currently dominated by realme and Xiaomi with 50 per cent share,” Pathak added. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T India launch confirmed by the company

Shenzhen-based Transsion Holdings, which has brands like Tecno, Infinix and Itel in its kitty, is also a formidable player in the low-end and affordable segment in the country. Transsion Group brands (itel, Infinix and Tecno) captured a 12 per cent share in India’s handset market in Q2. While itel led the sub-Rs 6,000 smartphone segment with a massive 77 per cent share, Tecno captured the second spot in the sub-Rs 8,000 smartphone segment in the country, according to Counterpoint Research.

India has already taken a super tough stand against Chinese manufacturers, and recent raids on Chinese smartphone companies like OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi prove this. The Indian government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three Chinese mobile companies — OPPO, Vivo India and Xiaomi.

OPPO India, Xiaomi India and Vivo India were served notices by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for duty evasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha last week. A show-cause notice demanding Rs 4,403.88 crore has been served to OPPO Mobiles India Ltd based on an investigation conducted by the DRI, while five cases of Customs duty evasion have been registered against Xiaomi Technology India, Sitharaman said in a written reply.

The DRI detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 2,217 crore by Vivo Mobile India Private Ltd. A show-cause notice has been issued to Vivo India demanding customs duty amounting to Rs 2,217 crore, under the provisions of the Customs Act.

Since April 2020, out of 382 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals the central government received from Chinese firms, India approved only 80 as on June 29.

(IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 6:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A23 5G
Mobiles
Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A23 5G
Are Indians ready to upgrade to 5G? New survey says very much

Telecom

Are Indians ready to upgrade to 5G? New survey says very much

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

automobile

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

automobile

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

WazirX operated normally, company confirms

News

WazirX operated normally, company confirms

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India to block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000: Report

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

Apple iPhone 14 may arrive on September 6 along with Apple Watch Series 8: Check price, features and more

Are Indians ready to upgrade to 5G? New survey says very much

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

News

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More
Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999