Indian smartphone shipments fall 5% sequentially in Q2 2022

Xiaomi retained its market-leading position, shipping 7.0 million units, despite experiencing another quarter of both annual and sequential decline.

Indian smartphone shipments fall 5% sequentially in Q2 2022: Report

In Q2 2022, Indian smartphone shipments reached 36.4 million units, a 5 percent drop from the previous quarter, with major brands struggling to shift units as consumer demand dwindled. But as Q2 2021 was affected by the second COVID wave, the year-over-year comparison seems very positive, with shipments up by 12 percent. Xiaomi retained its market-leading position, shipping 7.0 million units, despite experiencing another quarter of both annual and sequential decline. With 6.7 million shipments, Samsung came second, pulling closer to Xiaomi. Remaining in third place, realme shipped 6.1 million units, while vivo and OPPO completed the top five, shipping 6.0 million and 5.5 million units respectively. Also Read - 'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

“Vendor activity remained muted in Q2, due to falling demand and government scrutiny of Chinese manufacturers,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “Ballooning inflation hit consumers’ disposable income and vendors are struggling to cover their operating costs. Top Chinese brands, such as Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO, struggled with government scrutiny as well as financial problems. But the business impact remained limited, with no major changes in the vendor shares”. Also Read - Global smartphone sales to drop by 3 percent in 2022: Report

Xiaomi maintained pole position, despite organizational changes owing to its revamped Redmi number series. OPPO and vivo continued to develop their omnichannel strategy, with the launch of the new K10 model and T1 series with their estores and eretailers. In the premium segment, Samsung’s positive reception for its flagship S series boosted its value share, while Apple is using India’s PLI scheme to make the iPhone 13 locally and support future aggressive pricing. Also Read - Global smartphone shipments to decline by 3.5%, Apple to be least affected

“Brands are using early deep discount sales, which began in June via the ecommerce channel, to get rid of stock before the holiday season kicks in. There will be more of these monsoon season sales on Flipkart and Amazon, with significant discounts to stimulate demand and prepare for upcoming launches in Q3. Simultaneously, vendors are supporting offline retailers’ margins, helping them provide better deals to end users. While the second half of the year will not see a surge in pent-up demand like last year, the rebound through the festival holiday season will be driven by replacement purchases,” Chaurasia noted.

The weakening Indian rupee, rising retail prices and Chinese brands’ compliance risks are hindering growth in the sub-US$200 segment. The domestic economic environment remains cautious in the short term. A recovery in the mass market is contingent on proactive economic measures and adequate rains.

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 9 percent year on year in Q2 2022. Demand has started to wane following economic headwinds and regional uncertainty. Samsung took first place with a 21 percent market share as it strengthened its low-end A series supply. Apple came second with a 17 percent share as the iPhone 13 remained in high demand. Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo continued to struggle in China, suffering double-digit declines to take 14 percent, 10 percent and 9 percent market shares respectively.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 7:28 PM IST

