comscore India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
News

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

As per reports, India's feature phone market declined 21 percent (year-on-year) in the third quarter (Q3) this year, driven by continued consumer transition to smartphones.

  • Published: November 8, 2021 6:58 PM IST
JioPhone-Next

While some homegrown companies are betting big on feature phones in India, the feature phone market still sees a sharp decline in Q3. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

As per reports, India’s feature phone market declined 21 percent (year-on-year) in the third quarter (Q3) this year, driven by continued consumer transition to smartphones. itel (27 percent), Lava (19 percent), and Samsung (14 per cent) captured the top three spots, the CMR report points out. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Nokia with 13 percent, and Karbonn with 10 percent market share summed up the top 5 list in the third quarter, according to the latest CMR data. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in India in November 2021

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, driven by the pandemic and consequent lockdowns, India’s feature phone market faces an uncertain future.

“The target consumer audience for feature phones has been among the worst-hit by the pandemic. While feature phones are here to stay, India’s growing digital transformation and digital economy, would provide the requisite impetus for consumers to upgrade to smartphones,” Ram told IANS.

The consumers at the bottom of the pyramid are essentially seeking affordable and accessible smartphones that deliver on voice, vernacular, and video.

“Smartphone brands that are able to bring unique affordable data-bundled propositions will stand to gain in this race to win users at the bottom of the pyramid,” he added.

To tap into the feature phone market, telecom giant Jio and Google have now announced the availability of their much-anticipated JioPhone Next, with an entry price of Rs 1,999 (with several EMI options) and Rs 6,499 if paid upfront.

The 5.45-inch JioPhone Next that houses Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android, will have a multi-touch HD+ screen, a 13MP camera at the rear, and an 8MP front camera.

The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will offer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512 GB.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 6:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
Apps
This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

News

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Laptops

Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Features

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp
JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Features

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?
JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Features

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499
JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Features

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE और Galaxy S22 सीरीज अगले साल हो सकती है लॉन्च, जानें लॉन्चिंग डेट और स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ अनाउंस, जानें कीमत से डिजाइन - सॉफ्टवेयर तक सब कुछ

Free Fire Booyah Day इवेंट हुआ शुरू, जानें हर डेट से लेकर सभी डिटेल्स

यह कोड दिलाएगा Pineapple Fizz और MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में दिवाली के बाद आएंगे नए ऑफर, जल्द जुड़ेगा Otho Top-Up इवेंट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
Apps
This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

News

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock
Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Features

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers