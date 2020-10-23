Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix has a slew of smartphones selling in the budget segment in India. The brand also caters to buyers across different price brackets, giving them decent value for money. And now, it has launched another variant of the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone in the country. This phone, as you might recall, was originally introduced with 6GB of RAM for Rs 9,999 few weeks ago. But now, the brand has added a 4GB RAM model to its lineup that costs lower than the previous variant. Also Read - Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Infinix has set Hot 10 4GB variant price in India at Rs. 8,999 as a part of an introductory offer. The phone will go on sale starting October 29 via Flipkart. It will be offered in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean White colour options. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 with Mediatek Helio G70 SoC launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check details

Presenting the-all-new unrivalled #InfinixHot10 equipped with 4+64GB, 5200mAh battery and G70 processor. Especially designed for Power & Performance! Sale starts on 29th Oct, 12Noon at of just ₹8,999 on Flipkart. Check out here: https://t.co/g9CT9CbLZF pic.twitter.com/cx3DLhvJDA — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) October 23, 2020

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 is the first phone from the company with a powerful Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. The same chipset is also powering the Realme C3 smartphone. It comes with a 6.78-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a hole-punch display design and the cutout is placed on the left side of the device. It runs on XOS 7.0 OS that is based on Android 10.

For selfies, the Infinix Hot 10 sports an 8-megapixel camera. There is a massive 5,020mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone also comes with 18W fast charge support.

At the back, you get a 16-megapixel AI-powered quad camera setup that is assisted by quad-LED flash. There is also an 8CM macro lens. The details of the other sensors are not known. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is assisted by dual selfie flashlight. The handset comes with an AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver better photos. There is also a Super Night mode for brighter and better low-light photography.