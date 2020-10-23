comscore Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications
Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant joins the already available 6GB RAM variant in India.

Infinix has a slew of smartphones selling in the budget segment in India. The brand also caters to buyers across different price brackets, giving them decent value for money. And now, it has launched another variant of the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone in the country. This phone, as you might recall, was originally introduced with 6GB of RAM for Rs 9,999 few weeks ago. But now, the brand has added a 4GB RAM model to its lineup that costs lower than the previous variant. Also Read - Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Infinix has set Hot 10 4GB variant price in India at Rs. 8,999 as a part of an introductory offer. The phone will go on sale starting October 29 via Flipkart. It will be offered in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean White colour options. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 with Mediatek Helio G70 SoC launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check details

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 is the first phone from the company with a powerful Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. The same chipset is also powering the Realme C3 smartphone. It comes with a 6.78-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a hole-punch display design and the cutout is placed on the left side of the device. It runs on XOS 7.0 OS that is based on Android 10.

For selfies, the Infinix Hot 10 sports an 8-megapixel camera. There is a massive 5,020mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone also comes with 18W fast charge support.

At the back, you get a 16-megapixel AI-powered quad camera setup that is assisted by quad-LED flash. There is also an 8CM macro lens. The details of the other sensors are not known. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is assisted by dual selfie flashlight. The handset comes with an AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver better photos. There is also a Super Night mode for brighter and better low-light photography.

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 स्मार्टफोन को लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Infinix Hot 10 का नया 4GB वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, कीमत 8,999 रुपये

Huawei Mate 30E Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

POCO ने Flipkart Big Billion Days sale में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

गुजरात के इन शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा मोबाइल गेमर्स, जानें दिल्ली और मुंबई का हाल

