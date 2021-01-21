comscore Infinix Hot 10 Play launched: Price, specifications, key features | BGR India
News

Infinix Hot 10 Play launched: Price, specifications, key features

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10 Play powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor launched. Here's everything you need to know about the new budget smartphone.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Peso 4,290 (approximately Rs 6,500) for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. (Image: Infinix)

Infinix has just launched another budget smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10 Play. This is the latest entrant in the company’s Hot 10 series, which already includes the Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 10 Lite. The only catch is that the company has launched its new Infinix Hot 10 Play in the Philippines, and is yet to launch the device in India. Key features include dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor and a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price

Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Peso 4,290 (approximately Rs 6,500) for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The device will be made available in two colour options: Aegean Blue and Morandi Green. Also Read - Infinix Smart HD 2021 goes on sale for first time in India today: Price, features, offers and more

The company is yet to announce international availability details for the same. Also Read - Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Key features

* Infinix Hot 10 Play sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1640×720 pixels and a waterdrop notch design.

* It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

* The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

* It runs Google‘s Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system with the company’s own custom designed skin on top.

* All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver 53 hours of talk time.

* For security, the device sports a fingerprint sensor on the back along with facial recognition via the front camera.

* On the back, it features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor.

* On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies along with a physical flash.

  Published Date: January 21, 2021 8:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 21, 2021 8:20 PM IST

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative
