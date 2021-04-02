Infinix Hot 10 Play to launch on April 19 in India

Infinix has announced that it will be launching the new Hot 10 Play in India on April 19. The device will be made available in four colour options including Morandi Green, 7-degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black. The company claims that the device “has been designed especially for entertainment enthusiasts to witness an unforgettable experience with all unique features that suits the consumer needs.” Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today: Price, launch offers, specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price in India

The company is yet to reveal the price of the soon to launch Hot 10 Play smartphone. However, in a press note, it has stated that the device will be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India, competes with Realme, Xiaomi

Take note, the device has already launched in multiple other international markets like the Philippines. The device is priced at around Rs 6,500 (converted) in international markets. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play has already launched in international markets, due to which we know what specifications will the device sport. However, there are still chances that the company might make a few tweaks to the specification set for the Indian market.

The device sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch on top to accommodate the front camera module. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It runs Google’s Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system out of the box with the company’s own XOS 7.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

For security purposes, the device comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Infinix Hot 10 Play sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an unspecified depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies.