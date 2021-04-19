Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel dual rear cameras, and MediaTek Helio G35 processor has been launched in India. The budget smartphone will go on sale this week. Also Read - Infinix Note 10 Pro first look revealed: Here's a closer look

Infinix Hot 10 Play sports a fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop-style notch. More key features include a rectangular back camera module, a 3.5mm headset jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, and more. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 Play to launch on April 19 in India: Expected price, specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price in India, sale date, and launch offers

Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced in India at Rs 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart and the first sale will be held on April 26, 2021. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today: Price, launch offers, specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play can be bought in four colour options – Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black.

As part of launch offers on the Hot 10 Play, Reliance Jio is offering a prepaid recharge of Rs 349. Those who purchase the smartphone will also be eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs 4,000, which includes 40 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 and coupons from brand partners worth Rs 2,000.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play sports a gem cut texture design with a “Flow” pattern. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ TFT IPS display with a resolution of 720×1,640 pixels and 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone runs Android 10 (Go edition). It is powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 10 Play features dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an AI lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of over 55 days, music playback of 44 hours, and more. The Power Marathon technology is said to increase the battery backup by up to 25 percent.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, GPS, a Micro USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio. The phone measures 171.82×77.96×8.9mm.