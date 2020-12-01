Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 8 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 8 is priced starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power coming to India with 6000mAh battery, suggest leaks

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 8 comes with a 6.6-inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Infinix Hot 10 weighs 204g and the Infinix Hot 8 measures 179 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 8 features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Infinix Hot 10 is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Hot 8 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is of Rs.7999

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 8 has a Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8 MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 8 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 8 of 5,000mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android 9 Pie.